Advisory: Fall River, Leominster, Pittsfield

Registry Expands Services to Accommodate Customers

Additional Locations for Saturday Hours and Road Tests

FALL RIVER/LEOMINSTER/PITTSFIELD- The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is pleased to announce the expansion of locations for road tests and for Saturday hours for customers who need to conduct in-person transactions.

The expansion of customer service offerings is being done to accommodate existing customers and the thousands of additional new customers now eligible to apply for a driving credential under the Work and Family Mobility Act.

As of last Saturday, September 9, Registry Customer Service Centers in Fall River and in Leominster began to serve customers by appointments on Saturdays. The Pittsfield Customer Service Center will begin to offer Saturday hours to those individuals with appointments on Saturday, September 16. The Saturday appointments are available only for learner's permit, driver's license, and ID transactions. The Fall River location is at 1794 North Main Street, the Leominster location is at 500 Research Drive and the Pittsfield location is at 333 East Street.

The additional road test locations now offering Class D road tests by appointment are:

AAA North Andover, 75 Turnpike Street (Route 114), North Andover, MA 01845 AAA Rockland, 900 Hingham Street, Rockland, MA 02370 AAA Somerset, 869 G.A.R. Highway, Somerset, MA 02726 DCR Simoni Skating Rink, 155 Gore Street, Cambridge, MA 02141



The expansion of road test sites and addition of locations for Saturday hours in September are recent steps taken by the RMV to support all Massachusetts communities due to the new Work and Family Mobility Act (WFMA), which took effect on July 1, and which has led to a higher number of customers needing RMV transactions.

Under the new law, eligible Massachusetts residents can apply to obtain a Standard (Class D or M) driver's license, regardless of immigration status, as the WFMA removes the requirement that residents provide proof of lawful presence in the U.S. During 2023, the RMV identified and created informational resources specifically to help guide new customers as they begin the process to secure a Standard License credential. To further support this effort, the RMV has also worked directly with immigration advocacy groups, stakeholders, and impacted communities to facilitate and coordinate public outreach and to solicit feedback on implementation efforts so that best practices can be adopted.

Members of the public should visit Mass.Gov/RMV to schedule appointments for services and to learn more about credential requirements, service hours, and other information.