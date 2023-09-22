Submit Release
Making Music Theory Fun: Small Scottish Design Company Releases Music Theory Tool For Guitar

Decoder: Circle of Fifths for Guitar. Tool and accompanying reading companion.

Noisy Clan is calling for Guitarists and self-taught learners to Engage, Enjoy and Explore music theory with their new interactive product.

Learning the circle of fifths is crucial for theory, but it can be an abstract topic. Decoder Circle of Fifths finally presents this musical framework in a guitar-focused way.”
— CEO of Noisy Clan, David Law
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Noisy Clan Launches an Innovative Guitar Learning Tool: Decoder Circle of Fifths for Guitar.

After reimagining the classic circle of fifths tool for general music theory, and becoming the the top rated online music theory tool, Noisy Clan is bringing its simplified music theory tool to guitars.

Friday, 22nd September, 2023 - Noisy Clan, a leading music education and design company, is excited to announce the launch of Decoder: Circle of Fifths for Guitar. A new tool for learning music theory and how to take your guitar playing to the next level. This patented tool and book evokes the circle of fifths in an intuitive format, tailored specifically for guitarists.

Decoder: Circle of Fifths for Guitar allows guitar players to easily understand key signatures, scale patterns, chord progressions and more. The physical tool intuitively presents music theory in a simplified fashion, and the book filters only necessary information with applicable fretboard graphics. This powerful visualisation builds fundamental music theory concepts on guitar.

CEO of Noisy Clan, David Law said "Learning the circle of fifths is crucial for theory, but it can be an abstract topic. Decoder: Circle of Fifths finally presents this musical framework in a guitar-focused way. Now every guitarist can unlock the fretboard and understand key, chord and scale relationships.”

In addition to the Decoder, the included book accompanies the Circle of Fifths tool and helps explain music theory fundamentals from basic to advanced concepts.

Decoder: Circle of Fifths for Guitar will be available starting today on https://noisyclan.com/products/decoder-circle-of-fifths-for-guitar


About: Noisy Clan believes everyone should make more NOISE! Founded in 2020, the small Edinburgh based company is composed of music makers and lovers. Noisy Clan believes that music enhances emotions, cuts through social and political barriers, and lifts spirits whether you are making or listening to it. For more information on Decoder: Circle of Fifths for Guitar, visit www.noisyclan.com.

Saskia Shinner
Noisy Clan
+44 131 618 8800
info@noisyclan.com
