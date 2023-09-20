PRIM&R Announces New Executive Director

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSTON – Public Responsibility in Medicine and Research (PRIM&R) today announced the appointment of its new Executive Director, Ivy R. Tillman, EdD, CCRC, CIP.

“After an extensive search and careful consideration, I am thrilled to announce that Ivy Tillman has accepted the position of Executive Director. Ivy brings a wealth of experience and a deep alignment with the mission and vision of PRIM&R,” said PRIM&R Board of Directors’ Chair Jori Leszczynski, DVM, DACLAM. “As PRIM&R transitions to this new chapter, I am confident that under the leadership of Ivy, PRIM&R will thrive.”

Previously the Director of Research Operations at the Mayo Clinic, and the prior IRB and HRPP Director at Augusta University, Dr. Tillman is poised to lead PRIM&R in advancing its mission of ensuring that the highest standards of integrity and ethics are maintained in medical and research endeavors through education, membership services, professional certification, public policy initiatives, and community building.

"My appreciation for research ethics and its impact on public trust began 23 years ago as a research coordinator focused on pediatric sickle cell disease research. My initial experience in research established the lens through which I view my responsibility to educate, advocate and empower research ethics professionals. In doing so, I have contributed to establishing organizational cultures that strengthen public trust in research," Dr. Tillman said. “I am honored to take on the role of Executive Director and work with PRIM&R’s dedicated staff. I look forward to building on Elisa's significant lasting impact, continuing the important work of building trust in science and advancing the highest ethical standards in the conduct of research."

The appointment of Dr. Tillman reflects PRIM&R's ongoing commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships among professionals across various sectors, including academia, industry, and regulatory bodies. The incoming Executive Director's leadership will help bring fresh perspectives and strategies that will further cement PRIM&R's position as a thought leader in the field.

Elisa A. Hurley, PhD, the second Executive Director since PRIM&R’s founding in 1974, stepped down on August 18 after leading the nonprofit for nine years. Dr. Hurley described her tenure leading PRIM&R as “wonderful, challenging, fulfilling.”

Dr. Tillman will officially begin her role as PRIM&R’s Executive Director on October 16.

About PRIM&R

Since 1974, PRIM&R has advanced the highest ethical standards in the conduct of research. We accomplish this mission through education, membership services, professional certification, public policy initiatives, and community building. PRIM&R is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Find out more at www.primr.org

Attachment

Daniel McLean PRIM&R 617-303-1877 dmclean@primr.org