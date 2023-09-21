Bakuchiol Face Serum, a Safer Alternative to Retinol, Is The Newest Addition to OM Botanical’s Line of Facial Skin Care
Plant-based Vitamin A rich compound derived from Psoralea corylifolia is the active ingredient in Bakuchiol face serum, a natural alternative to retinol by OMRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retinol or prescription strength RetinA is one of those ingredients that is popular and recommended by many dermatologists for its anti-aging and skin brightening benefits. But there is a cost.
Retinol causes photo sensitivity, making your skin more susceptible to sun damage and sunburn. Retinol may also cause other skin reactions such as redness, burning sensations, peeling, scaling, and itching. Additionally, it is very sensitive to light, heat, and air. It can degrade easily, leading to issues of formulation stability. It is also rendered inactive when exposed to sunlight. Retinol is not recommended for use by people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, due to the potential risks it poses to fetal development and infants.
Fortunately, there is an alternative.
Bakuchiol is a clinically proven plant-based active ingredient that visibly fights the signs of aging without the sensitizing or irritating effects of traditional retinol. OM Botanical Bakuchiol face serum uses this plant-based Vitamin A-rich compound derived from Psoralea corylifolia. Bakuchiol, also deemed "nature's retinol" has been safely used in Ayurveda for thousands of years.
Here’s a look at two important scientifically backed benefits of OM Botanical Bakuchiol Face Serum.
1. Alternative Solution for Sensitive Skin
There’s a reason bakuchiol is touted as nature's safer version of retinol. It has soothing, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties that help to comfort skin and minimize issues associated with sensitivity and reactivity. It can also be used on sensitive skin types with present eczema/atopic dermatitis, rosacea, and cosmetic intolerance syndrome.
2. Slows Photo-aging Process
According to research, bakuchiol has the potential to stop photo-aging before it starts, when applied topically. Clinically, bakuchiol is shown to improve signs of the photo-aging process, (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6994585/) which includes fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and hyperpigmentation, to a degree comparable to retinol, even after UV exposure. Plus, it works by increasing cell turnover (just like retinol), but doesn't have the same sensitizing effects that retinol does including flaking and peeling. In turn, it stimulates collagen production and improves skin laxity and bounce.
So as it turns out, once again, OM Botanical, has harnessed the power of nature to formulate better solutions to various skin afflictions.
ABOUT OM BOTANICAL: Based in Apex, North Carolina, OM Botanical is committed to making the safest and the most effective plant based skin care line. Their entire line of products are made using bio-active organic ingredients. From the millennia-long traditions at the foothills of the Himalayas to powerful botanical ingredients used around the world, they’ve combined the best of Ayurveda and science. All their formulas are always clean, plant based, vegan, and cruelty-free with a strong focus on sustainability. Their product mix includes One step face cleanser, Vitamin C face serum, Organic moisturizer, Reef safe sunscreen, Sulfate free organic shampoo and more. Made in USA and packaged in carbon neutral sugarcane tubes, PCR or glass containers, every OM Botanical product sold also plants a tree.
