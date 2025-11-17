Breakthrough in Clean Beauty: OM Botanical Unveils First Vitamin C Serum Powered by Four Antioxidants + Hydration

Vitamin C E Ferulic Rutin Serum OM Products Before and after

Four powerful antioxidants: Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Ferulic acid and Rutin + Tremella mushroom hydration deliver the healthiest, brightest skin yet

If it’s not safe enough to eat, we won’t put it on your skin.” — Sudhir Shah

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OM Botanical, the clean-beauty brand known for its Ayurvedic, plant-based, food-grade skincare formulations, today announced a breakthrough reformulation of its bestselling High-Performance Vitamin C Serum . The upgraded formula now features a synergistic quartet of antioxidants—acerola-derived Vitamin C, Vitamin E, rice-derived ferulic acid, and chestnut-derived rutin—combined with Tremella mushroom, a natural hyaluronic acid alternative offering intense hydration and deeper nutrient delivery.This innovation positions OM Botanical as a leader in next-generation botanical skincare, blending ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern biochemical research.A New Standard in Vitamin C SerumsVitamin C serums are widely recognized for their brightening and collagen-supporting benefits, but OM Botanical’s upgraded formulation goes beyond traditional blends.The new serum incorporates:Acerola Vitamin C — A potent, bioavailable form richer in natural antioxidants than conventional ascorbic acid.Vitamin E — Strengthens the lipid barrier and enhances the stability and performance of Vitamin C.Ferulic Acid (from rice) — Clinically shown to double the photoprotective benefits of Vitamins C and E.Rutin (from chestnut) — A microvascular-strengthening antioxidant known to reduce redness and penetrate more effectively than many common flavonoids.Tremella Mushroom — A natural polysaccharide capable of holding 500x its weight in water, outperforming standard hyaluronic acid while enhancing antioxidant penetration.Together, these ingredients deliver what OM Botanical calls “full-spectrum antioxidant synergy”—a skin-transforming combination rarely seen in plant-based formulations.“Most Vitamin C serums focus on brightness. We focused on total skin health,” said Sudhir Shah, Founder of OM Botanical.“This new formula doesn’t just improve radiance—it strengthens capillaries, enhances hydration, and boosts natural collagen. Each ingredient was chosen not for trend value, but for clinical purpose.”“Think of it as a botanical powerhouse,” Shah added.“Four antioxidants working in harmony, plus Tremella mushroom for deep hydration—your skin has never experienced Vitamin C like this.”Why This Upgrade Matters1. Plant-Based Antioxidant TechnologyThe formula showcases how botanicals can outperform synthetic lab compounds through higher synergy and natural bioavailability.2. Tremella Mushroom — The Next Hyaluronic AcidWith its ability to penetrate deeper and bind more water, Tremella is gaining traction as a “super-hydrator” in cutting-edge clean beauty formulations.3. Ayurveda + Science FusionThis upgrade exemplifies the fusion of ancestral healing wisdom with modern dermatological science—an increasingly popular market demand.4. Food-Grade FormulationEvery ingredient is plant-derived, clean, non-toxic, and safe enough to eat—addressing the growing consumer concern about chemicals in skincare.5. High-Intent Skincare for Increased Penetration, Radiance, Strength, & Redness ReductionThe inclusion of rutin adds a rare anti-redness, anti-inflammation, capillary-strengthening benefit not found in typical Vitamin C serums.Clinical Benefits Backed by ResearchEach antioxidant contributes a unique, research-supported benefit:Acerola: Contains one of the highest known natural concentrations of Vitamin C, shown to brighten and firm.Ferulic Acid: Known to stabilize Vitamin C and E and enhance photoprotection.Rutin: Studies indicate improved absorption, microcirculation and reduced redness, especially beneficial for sensitive skin.Vitamin E: Proven to support skin barrier repair and protect against free radicals.Tremella Mushroom: Demonstrated to outperform HA in moisture retention and enhance nutrient permeation.Together, this creates a visible transformation within 2–6 weeks of consistent use.Meet the Serum That Does It AllOM Botanical’s upgraded Vitamin C Serum targets:HyperpigmentationUneven toneDullnessFine linesRedness & sensitivityDehydrationLoss of elasticityEnvironmental damageIt is vegan, cruelty-free, non-toxic, organic, eco-friendly, and microbiome-friendly skincare —aligning with OM Botanical’s clean beauty philosophy.AvailabilityThe High-Performance Vitamin C Serum is available exclusively at:About OM BotanicalOM Botanical is a plant-based, Ayurveda-inspired skincare company dedicated to creating food-grade, clean beauty formulas that nourish skin the way nature intended. Founded by Sudhir Shah, a molecular biologist and wellness innovator, OM Botanical combines ancient botanical wisdom with modern scientific research to deliver products that are safe, effective, and sustainable.The brand’s commitment:“If it’s not safe enough to eat, we won’t put it on your skin.”

