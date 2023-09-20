Submit Release
‘Updated Informatics – IT-Studios’: presentation for educators in Ukraine – Join on 26 September

On 26 September, the presentation ‘Updated Informatics — IT-Studios’ for schools will take place online. 

‘IT-Studios’ is an EU-funded project aimed at rethinking the school computer science curriculum and adapting education to modern global IT practices. The developed curriculum has updated materials on digital literacy, media creation, computational thinking and programming, data analysis and modelling, and digital citizenship. 

The pilot project was completed last academic year as part of the EU4DigitalUkraine programme, with 50 schools and 3,000 students participating under the guidance of 70 teachers across Ukraine. 

The materials will become available for all educational institutions on 26 September, after the public presentation. 

The event is open to everyone, but it is primarily aimed at school principals, teachers, parents, students and anyone interested in the development of informatics in Ukraine.

To join the presentation, please, follow the link.

Media accreditation form for the offline event is available here

Find out more

Press release

