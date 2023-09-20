Submit Release
EU, EBRD and Sweden boost female entrepreneurship in Georgia

The European Union, together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Sweden, is unlocking fresh funds for Georgian women-led micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

A US$20 million EBRD loan to TBC Bank, one of Georgia’s largest banks, will further expand TBC’s lending to women-led firms, with a focus on financing companies outside the capital city. Borrowers will be able to access funds in Georgian laris or US dollars.

This loan is part of the EBRD’s Women in Business (WiB) programme, supported by the EU and Sweden. WiB aims to boost women’s access to finance and entrepreneurship through loans and business advice. As part of the programme, female entrepreneurs will also benefit from advisory services, mentoring, and training series.

TBC Bank successfully joined the WiB programme back in 2017 with a US$20 million loan, which is now fully utilised.

