Avineon Earns Esri Parcel Management Specialty

McLean, Virginia – September 20, 2023 – Avineon, Inc. (Avineon), a global provider of digital modernization, spatial intelligence, GIS managed services, and engineering support solutions, is pleased to announce that is has earned the Esri Parcel Management Specialty within the Esri Partner Network.

A member of the Esri Partner Network for more than two decades, Avineon is now a Gold Partner and has also been recognized as a Cornerstone Partner with extensive ArcGIS experience. The company has been supporting customers’ parcel management needs throughout its 31-year history. Qualifying to receive the Parcel Management Specialty demonstrates Avineon’s commitment to and expertise in land records, parcel management, and ArcGIS Pro.

“Avineon is proud to be among the first organizations to receive this recognition,” said Joel Campbell, Avineon’s Senior Vice President – Commercial Systems. “We have supported many customers in their individual journeys to ArcGIS Pro and the Parcel Fabric over the past several years. We believe these innovations hold tremendous promise for Esri customers and look forward to helping them realize their benefits quickly and efficiently.”

Avineon offers geospatial products and services to its Esri clients in numerous industries, including local, regional, tribal, and federal government customers that stand to benefit the most from the enhancements available in ArcGIS Pro. In addition to Parcel Fabric conversion and implementation, Avineon’s geospatial solutions include strategy, planning, specification development, GIS infrastructure implementation, product implementation, software development, project management, scanning, photogrammetric services, stereo-compilation, photo interpretation, land base and facilities data capture, data conflation, environmental mapping, database development, training, and data maintenance. In addition, Avineon offers a GIS managed services program for many of our customers, assisting them in the daily maintenance and operation of their Esri implementations.

About Avineon®

Avineon, Inc. was founded to help you Visualize IT and See IT Through. Since 1992, our customers have relied on us to deliver high quality and value in digital modernization, spatial intelligence, and engineering support solutions. We offer state of the art information management support that improves execution of mission-critical tasks for electric, gas, water, wastewater, telecommunication, transportation, restaurant, real estate, and government customers. With headquarters in McLean, Virginia and offices in Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Canada, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, India, and the Middle East, we stand ready to apply our CMMI Maturity Level 3 (DEV/SVC) and ISO 9001:2015 compliant processes for the benefit of your organization. For more information, please visit www.avineon.com.

