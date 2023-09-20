Tactical Logistic Solutions ranks among UPS and NFI, as supply chain partner

Tactical Logistic Solutions focuses primarily on Amazon FBA, bringing a unique perspective to the third-party logistics industry.

Named in the Top 100 Great Supply Chain Partners 2023 ranking by Supply Chain Brain

We pride ourselves in delivering more than just brown boxes, but rather in delivering our customers’ livelihoods. Being named with the top 100 great supply chain partners is a testament to our values.”
— Abraham Ausch, Owner & Founder
NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tactical Logistic Solutions, a third party logistics provider, has been named in Supply Chain Brain's annual supply chain partner publication, ranking among names such as UPS and NFI as one of the top providers for third party logistics and delivery. Supply Chain Brain is a leading publication and the most comprehensive database of supply chain management information available, used by thousands of high-level supply chain executives globally.

Abraham Ausch, the owner and founder of Tactical Logistic Solutions, states, "our goal has always been to be a reliable, trustworthy, and dedicated partner that provides top tier logistic solutions. We pride ourselves in delivering more than just brown boxes, but rather in delivering our customers’ livelihoods. Being named amongst the top 100 great supply chain partners is a testament to our mission and values."

As former Amazon sellers themselves, Tactical Logistic Solutions focuses primarily on Amazon FBA, bringing a unique perspective to the third-party logistics industry. Despite the significant strain which was placed on the industry in general throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Tactical Logistic Solutions has managed to maintain a steady state of growth, and continuously innovates its service to offer the best logistics solution, including partnering with premium services to provide the best in-house solution for their clientele.

