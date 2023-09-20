Philippines Petroleum Market to Hit Sales of US$ 17,292.1 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 sale was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟑,𝟑𝟏𝟕.𝟐 𝐌𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 and is estimated to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟕,𝟐𝟗𝟐.𝟏 𝐌𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟒% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.
The upstream petroleum industry's revival and an increase in oil and gas exploration in the Philippines are driving the Philippines petroleum market's strong development trajectory. The exploration, extraction, refinement, transportation, and marketing of petroleum products are part of the petroleum industry. The petroleum industry's two main volume products are fuel oil and gasoline.
The Philippines' petroleum sector is constantly expanding thanks to the country's expanding oil and gas explorations. For instance, the Philippines had 139 million barrels of proven crude oil reserves in 2019, including lease condensate, according to the Oil & Gas Journal. In 2019, the nation produced 37,000 barrels per day (b/d) of total petroleum and other liquids, compared to a daily consumption of 474,000 b/d. Law experts in the nation are also working to refocus the Philippine National Oil Company's investment mandate for production and exploration activities as of February 2021. These initiatives should accelerate market expansion.
The government is constantly implementing programs that encourage the use of alternative fuels and cutting-edge energy technologies to effectively diversify and manage the country's utilization of energy resources, which is fueling market growth. This is done in an effort to increase the country's energy security and to help mitigate the negative environmental effects of energy use. For instance, the Philippines' President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. instructed maritime and educational authorities to collaborate closely with the shipping sector to guarantee that Filipino seamen have the skills required for future fuels and digitalization in June 2023.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Based on form, the condensate segment is likely to witness the highest annual growth rate of 8.4% due to its high demand in the country. On the other hand, natural gas and crude oil segments are likely to generate the highest revenue share since natural gases are both more effective and less hazardous to the environment.
• In terms of product, the fuel segment is likely to dominate the market with a revenue share of about 66% due to the rising use of petroleum for fuel production. In the fuel segment, the liquefied natural gas segment will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% due to its increasing demand. On the flip side, the petroleum wax segment is to generate a revenue of over US$ 79 million by 2025.
• Based on application, the transportation fuels segment will hold the highest market share due to market participants' concentration in this segment. The pharmaceuticals and cosmetics segment is anticipated to witness a growth rate of about 6.1% during the projected period.
• In terms of end-users, due to the rising use of petroleum in numerous industries, the industrial segment has a substantial market share. The transportation category is likely to increase at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬
The petroleum market in the Philippines is very cutthroat. In order to increase their market presence, these market players engage in mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product releases. The 12 largest players' collective market share is close to 75%.
A retail business with operations in commercial real estate, oil and minerals, retail businesses, and liquor distribution, Cosco Capital Incorporated is situated in the Philippines.
Alsons Consolidated Resources, Inc. conducts oil, petroleum, and other mineral product exploration. Furthermore, it generates electricity through its subsidiaries. Three power generation companies—Northern Mindanao Power Corporation (NMPC), Western Mindanao Power Corporation (WMPC), and Southern Philippines Power Corporation (SPPC)—receive the majority of their investments in the energy and power sector.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Cosco Capital Incorporated
• Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc
• Anglo Philippine Holdings Corporation
• Forum Pacific, Inc.
• NIDO Petroleum Philippines Pty Ltd.
• Novus Petroleum Ltd.
• Conoco Phillips
• Petron
• Shell
• Chevron
• Phoenix
• Sea Oil Philippines
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫.
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦
• Natural Gas
• Condensate
• Crude Oil
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Fuel
o Butane
o Diesel fuel
o Fuel oil
o Gasoline
o Kerosene
o Liquefied petroleum gas
o Liquefied natural gas
o Propane
• Natural Gas
o Compressed Natural Gas
o Liquified Natural Gas
• Microcrystalline wax
• Napalm
• Naphthalene
• Paraffin wax
• Petroleum jelly
• Petroleum wax
• Refined asphalt
• Refined bitumen
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Transportation fuels
• Fuel oils
o Heating
o Electricity generation
• Asphalt and road oil
• Agriculture
• Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
• Feedstocks
o Chemicals
o Plastics
o Synthetic materials
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Industrial
• Residential
• Commercial
• Electric Power
• Transportation
