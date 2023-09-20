2023-2024 Trapping Bid Packets Now Available for Eastern Shore Public Lands

September 20, 2023

E.A. Vaughn Wildlife Management Area in Worcester County is among the 20 state public lands on the Eastern Shore accepting bids for trapping privileges. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is currently accepting bids for the 2023-2024 trapping season at several Wildlife Management Areas and other public lands. Deadlines for submitting bid packages are in October. The individual with the highest bid for each area will be awarded annual trapping privileges.

To bid for trapping privileges at Ellis Bay, Fishing Bay, Idylwild, LeCompte, Linkwood, Nanticoke River, Taylor’s Island, and Wetipquin Wildlife Management Areas, bid packages must be picked up and submitted by noon on Oct. 17, 2023 at LeCompte Wildlife Management Area, 4220 Steele Neck Road, Vienna. Sealed bids will be opened at 1 p.m. on Oct. 17. For additional information, trappers should call 410-376-3236, ext. 302 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To bid for trapping privileges at Cedar Island, Deal Island, E. A. Vaughn, Fairmount, Isle of Wight, Johnson, Maryland Marine Properties, Pocomoke River, Pocomoke Sound, South Marsh Island, and Wellington Wildlife Management Areas, along with Janes Island State Park, bid packages must be picked up and submitted by noon on Oct. 17, 2023, at the Wellington Wildlife Management Area, 32733 Dublin Road, Princess Anne. Sealed bids will be opened at 1 p.m. on Oct. 17. For additional information, trappers should call 410-651-2065 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

New this year, anyone who uses a snare, trap or another similar device to capture wildlife must include their DNRid number either stamped on the device or affixed by metal tag. Any trap placed on property that is owned or rented by the person placing the device is exempt from this requirement.