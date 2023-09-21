qorcomply Unveils Revolutionary Community Platform for Life Sciences Compliance Professionals
qorcomply, an emerging community for the US-based Life Sciences compliance industry, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing.PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce the official launch of the dedicated life sciences compliance community ‘qorcomply.’ Launched on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023.
Join qorcomply for Compliance Excellence.
qorcomply aims to be the premier compliance community in the United States for life sciences professionals. Our mission is to unite compliance professionals, foster collaboration, and elevate industry standards.
qorcomply's Commitment - Driven by CONNECT:
C: Community
O: Outreach
N: Network
N: Nurture
E: Elevate
C: Celebrate
T: Teamwork
Join the exclusive qorcomply community today and transform your compliance journey.
Visit www.qorcomply.com and become part of this transformative journey toward achieving compliance excellence.
About qorcomply: qorcomply is a pioneering community platform for life sciences compliance professionals committed to bridging industry gaps, fostering collaboration, and promoting knowledge sharing.
For more information, please get in touch with admin@qorcomply.com
Sarosh Zeeshan
qorcomply community
+1 609-375-0010
admin@qorcomply.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn