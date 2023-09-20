London based LAND SURVEYORS & UTILITY SURVEYORS invest in the Leica BLK 3D Laser Scanner for Measured Building Surveys
'We are looking forward to using the BLK on all small measured surveys'
Geospatial Surveys (part of 'The Cadmap Group') have invested in a Leica BLK Laser Scanner which will be utilitised on Measured Building Surveys throughout London and Surrey.
Using a 3D laser scanner for measured building surveys offers several advantages:
Accuracy: 3D laser scanners are highly accurate devices, capable of capturing precise measurements down to millimeter-level accuracy. This ensures that the resulting survey data is reliable and can be used for various applications, including architectural design and construction.
Speed: Laser scanners are significantly faster than traditional surveying methods. They can capture thousands of data points per second, allowing for the rapid collection of data over large areas. This speed can lead to time and cost savings on a project.
Safety: Laser scanning can often be performed remotely, reducing the need for surveyors to enter potentially hazardous environments. This enhances safety by minimizing the exposure of personnel to dangerous conditions, such as unstable buildings or construction sites.
Comprehensive Data: Laser scanners capture not only distance measurements but also color and intensity data. This means that the resulting survey provides a rich dataset that can be used for various purposes, including creating detailed 3D models, assessing structural integrity, and analyzing building materials. https://geospatialsurveys.co.uk/
Reduced Disruption: Laser scanning can be non-intrusive, allowing for minimal disruption to the occupants of a building. Traditional survey methods, such as manual measurements, may require more intrusive processes that disrupt daily activities.
Complex Geometry: Laser scanners excel at capturing complex and irregular shapes, making them ideal for measuring buildings with intricate architectural features or non-standard shapes. This capability is particularly valuable for historical preservation projects.
Data Preservation: The digital data collected by laser scanners can be stored and archived for future reference. This ensures that accurate as-built data is available for renovations, maintenance, or future design modifications.
Cost Efficiency: While the initial cost of a 3D laser scanner can be significant, it can often lead to cost savings over time. The speed and accuracy of laser scanning can reduce labor costs and potential errors associated with traditional survey methods.
Documentation: Laser scanning provides detailed documentation of existing conditions. This documentation can be crucial in legal disputes, insurance claims, or when verifying compliance with building codes and regulations. www.geospatialsurveys.co.uk
Visualization and Analysis: The 3D point cloud data generated by laser scanners can be easily visualized and analyzed using specialized software. This aids architects, engineers, and other professionals in making informed decisions during the design and construction phases.
In summary, 3D laser scanners offer a range of advantages in measured building surveys, including improved accuracy, speed, safety, and the ability to capture complex geometry. These benefits make laser scanning a valuable tool for architects, engineers, and surveyors in various industries.
Once the data is processed the team can then create a 2D set of plans for architects and designers or a 3D solid model can be drawn in REVIT or AutoCAD.
