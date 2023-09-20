IMG Trust Company welcomes Abigail Goddard as its new in-house counsel
We are thrilled to have Abigail on board. She brings a sterling reputation and thrives in both client-facing work and academia.”GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMG Trust Company welcomes Abigail Goddard as its new in-house counsel.
— Peter Goddard, Managing Director of IMG
IMG Trust Company welcomes Abigail Goddard as its new in-house legal counsel. Abigail is highly regarded among peers as a trusted and talented legal professional, bringing with her a wealth of experience in the field of Trusts Law at partnership level.
Abigail has close ties with leading Law firms in Cayman and a passion for the Law, currently tutoring in Trusts Law at Oxford University in the UK, and previously at the Law School in Cayman.
At IMG, Abigail will provide guidance to the team on a wide range of matters arising from the legal and tax implications of charitable giving, disputes and litigation strategy and the creation and administration of trusts - to name a few.
Peter Goddard, Managing Director of IMG, said:
“We are thrilled to have Abigail on board for many reasons. She brings with her a sterling reputation and the rare ability to thrive whether involved in client-facing work or academia and research.
Abigail shares our commitment to making a better world for generations to come and our passion for philanthropic endeavours. We are proud to announce that she has joined us and look forward to sharing with the world the difference we can make when we are all aligned towards honourable, ethical goals.”
Abigail has a strong connection with the Cayman Islands, calling Cayman her home since 1995 when she and her husband first moved to the Island. A solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales since 1989, she has previously held significant positions both here and in the UK; having been made a Partner at the age of 29 in a long-established law firm and from there forging a career in advisory, academic and in-house positions whilst raising her family.
Abigail said:
“Naturally I am delighted to join the team at IMG; our ties are deep, as are our values. We share a passion for social awareness and philanthropic activity, which is built into our DNA and reaches beyond our working practices and strategies. I am looking forward to supporting the team to navigate the ever-challenging legal landscape and representing the company to the highest standard in all its dealings.”
Abigail was educated at Cardiff University and qualified as a solicitor in 1989. She has been a member of STEP since 1993.
In her free time Abigail has enjoyed volunteer coaching in athletics and golf at the Special Olympics, Cayman Islands and acting as a Trustee to the Isabella Goddard Animal Welfare Trust.
