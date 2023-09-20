IMG Trust Company welcomes Abigail Goddard as its new in-house counsel

Abigail Goddard, newly appointed in-house legal counsel for IMG Trust Company. Abigail Goddard, newly appointed in-house legal counsel for IMG Trust Company.

IMG Trust Company appoints legal professional Abigail Goddard as its new in-house counsel, enhancing its trust law expertise.

We are thrilled to have Abigail on board. She brings a sterling reputation and thrives in both client-facing work and academia.” — Peter Goddard, Managing Director of IMG