A Family-friendly Dining Spot: Et Ovası (Meat Valley)
Et Ovası, welcoming its guests in the two neighborhoods of Istanbul, Avcılar and Beylikdüzü, offers the traditional lamb spit flavor as a rare taste experience.ISTANBUL, TURKEY, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Et Ovası Restaurant, welcoming its guests in the two distinguished neighborhoods of Istanbul, Avcılar and Beylikdüzü, offers the traditional lamb spit flavor as a distinguished taste experience with a high-quality approach to its customers.
Providing a pleasant dining experience, Et Ovası decorates its tables with lamb meat grown in the lush meadows of Balıkesir. The meat is sourced through the animals raised in their own farms. Balıkesir’s natural and fertile lands elevate the quality of the meat. The animals are raised in hygienic conditions, in an environmentally conscious and ethical farming manner, and then presented to the guests’ tables.
The restaurant, which has been serving for a couple of years has a wide range of menu options with different tastes. The chefs select the meat carefully and cook with special spices and traditional cooking technique. Using diverse aromas enrich the taste of the meat so well that it assures to please even the most discerning palate. The options in the menu is quite rich that cater to every taste. On weekends, the customers can experience the Local Van Breakfast, filled with hidden treasures of Turkish cuisine, and enjoy a quality time with their families. While offering a fine dining experience with its high quality lamb spits, it also aims to create pleasant memories for anyone longing for traditional flavors.
Why Choose Et Ovası Restaurant?
Quality: Et Ovası offers high-quality natural meats to its guests. The naturalness and freshness of the meats are the secret to its delicious taste.
Expert Chefs: The chefs who are masters of lamb spit make their experience evident in every dish. Their passion for their work adds a special flavor to the taste.
Comfortable Environment: Et Ovası provides a warm and comfortable environment for its customers to enjoy satisfactory moments with their families and friends.
Social Media and Contact Information: Following Et Ovası on social media platforms allows staying updated with the latest news and taking advantage of special promotions.
Et Ovası Avcılar Address and Phone:
Mustafa Kemalpaşa Mah. E-5 Yanyol, Londra Asfaltı Cad. No:126/1, Avcılar-ISTANBUL
Phone: +90 212 428 65 65
Et Ovası Beylikdüzü Address and Phone:
Yakuplu Mah. Hürriyet Bulvarı. No:23/A, Beylikdüzü OSB, ISTANBUL
Phone: +90 0212 876 93 51
