Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,881 in the last 365 days.

Presentation material IDEX Biometrics Capital Markets Day 20 Sep 2023

OSLO, Norway, 20 September 2023 — IDEX Biometrics ASA today hosted a capital markets day event in Oslo.

CEO Vince Graziani, CCO Catharina Eklof, and CTO Anthony Eaton presented a business update. There were also live demonstrations of IDEX Biometric payment cards, and global industry experts from the company’s ecosystem participated in a panel discussion.

The presentation file is enclosed with this notice (link below).

The presentation file is also available in the Investors section on the company’s web site, www.idexbiometrics.com

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 20 September 2023 at 10:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.

TRADEMARK STATEMENT
IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Presentation material IDEX Biometrics Capital Markets Day 20 Sep 2023

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more