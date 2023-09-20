Genexis launches a new generation Residential Gateway - combining speed with elegance and sustainability: the Aura E650

Launching today at Connected Britain in London: Genexis' new 2.5GE AX3600 residential gateway - The Aura E650. Powerful, Elegant, and Accessible.

EINDHOVEN, THE NETHERLANDS, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aura E650 is a powerful 2.5GE Wi-Fi 6 gateway that allows all connected devices in a home to run at their designated speeds without interruption, providing great end-user experience.

The Aura is built with 90% recycled plastics and designed with focus on sustainability and esthetics. The gateway is EU-CoC-BBE compliant, which means the power consumption is low. Aura's esthetic design blends into any interior, visible and yet invisible.

Managed via a mobile application, the Aura E650 is easy to install and use, The software is fully USP-based, built on OpenWrt software, enabling Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to easily manage, upgrade, and provision services to installed units.

Gerlas van den Hoven, CEO Genexis Group:

“Our customers and the end users tell us there is a need in the market for high-capacity residential gateways, capable of speeds above 1GE and with a clear sustainability promise. Aura E650 with its AX3600 Wi-Fi, 2.5GE WAN and LAN ports, built of 90% recycled plastic, EU-CoC-BBE compliant, and easy to install and upgrade, is a full match with this need.

European households are aware that Wi-Fi gateways need to be placed centrally in the home for optimal performance. However, there is resistance as designs have not been found appealing. This is why we are launching this new, esthetic hardware design – elegantly fitting every European home.”

The launch takes place at Connected Britain on 20 September in the Excel Center in London, where the new Aura E650 can be experienced at stand 44.

About Genexis

At Genexis we want to enable people to fully participate in the rising digital era where online services and applications have become essential.

We believe that homes with fast and user-friendly digital connectivity improve the quality of life of people, and positively impact their world.

We believe in innovation, and by creating innovative and sustainable products, we make it easy for people to get connected to the new digital world.

Genexis is the 2nd largest European supplier of XGS-PON ONTs. Our customers are internet service providers, communication service providers, and fiber network installers. Genexis’ portfolio consists of optical network terminals, residential gateways, extenders, open source-based OS, and communication management software.

www.genexis.eu