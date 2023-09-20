Deception Technology Market Expected to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2031—Allied Market Research

Increased cyber threats, demand for real-time threat detection, and evolving security strategies drive the Deception Technology Market.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deception technology market is a cybersecurity defense practice that aims to deceive attackers by distributing a collection of traps and decoys across a system's infrastructure to imitate genuine assets. The aim of deception technology is to prevent a cybercriminal that has managed to infiltrate a network from doing any significant damage.

Furthermore, rise of APTs (Advanced persistent threat) and zero-day attacks and need for effective solutions for early detection of attackers is boosting the growth of the global deception technology market. In addition, rise in the adoption of BYOD and IoT trends within enterprises is positively impacts growth of the deception technology deception technology market. However, substantial use of legacy honeypots and complexities of device security is hampering the deception technology deception technology market growth. On the contrary, integration of deception technology in virtual environments is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the deception technology market forecast.

☛ Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31807

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY:

► By offering, the solution segment accounted for the largest deception technology market share in 2021.

► Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.

► Depending on end user, the BFSI generated the highest revenue in 2021.

Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment holds the largest deception technology market share as large enterprises are adopting deception technology to protect all their infrastructures. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase adoption of cloud computing in the past few years.

☛ For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31807

Region-wise, the deception technology market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, large scale adoption of IoT and cloud services. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growing economies such as India and China and cloud native countries like Japan.

The COVID-19 outbreak positively impacts the growth of the deception technology market. This is attributed to significant investment in advanced technologies such as IoT and smart technologies and various government initiatives, such as smart cities, across Asia-Pacific countries, including China and India. Furthermore, adopting technologies such as cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and IoT. With the considerable control achieved over the pandemic, various sectors such as retail, manufacturing, and automotive, are expected to witness rising investments as deception technology solutions grow in prominence across different business functions offered several opportunities to digitize and expand the business across regions. Moreover, various public and private entities are expected to come together to create ecosystems to share data for multiple use cases under a common regulatory and cybersecurity framework, which, in turn, is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the global deception technology industry.

☛ Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount On This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/deception-technology-market/purchase-options

Key Market Players:

► CYBERTRAP Software GmbH

► TopSpin Security

► Minerva Labs

► Fidelis Cybersecurity

► CounterCraft

► Trapx Security

► vArmour

► Guardicore Ltd

► Illusive Networks

► PacketViper

► Acalvio

► Smokescreen Technologies, Inc

► WatchGuard Technologies

► Watchguard Technologies, Inc.

► Allure Security Technology, Inc

► Attivo Networks, Inc

► Rapid7

► LogRhythm, Inc

☛ Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31807

Similar Report:

1. Cyber Deception Market

2. UK Deception Technology Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.