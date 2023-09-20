Ethiopia Mobile Value-Added Services Market to Witness a Growth Trajectory of US$ 7,479.7 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethiopia Mobile Value-Added Services Market was valued at US$ 1,434.5 million in 2022 and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 7,479.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.14% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/ethiopia-mobile-value-added-services-market
Ethiopia mobile value-added service market has undergone a radical change. Ethiopia's socioeconomic makeup, mobile payment systems, and expanding mobile entertainment market all have an impact on the VAS market dynamics there. The market's prospects for the future seem positive.
The socioeconomic makeup of Ethiopia has a significant impact on the market dynamics. Due to the fact that 80% of Ethiopia's people live in rural areas, a clear trend has emerged: the growth of mobile money systems. Mobile money platforms are closing the financial inclusion gap in countries with less than 35% of banking penetration. According to the most recent statistics, mobile-based financial services are enabling unprecedented financial inclusion, with a penetration rate of roughly 44% of the population. In order to provide financial services to rural Ethiopians, mobile money accounts increased by 20% annually, with over 1 million accounts in 2020.
The main market trend is the increasing importance of mobile entertainment services. Users are looking for localized content as smartphone penetration rises by 15% in 2021. More than 5 million customers frequently access music, news, and entertainment services, which have seen a boom. According to projections, over 10 million Ethiopians will have access to localized mobile entertainment services by 2025, making up a remarkable 22% of the world's mobile user base. According to a 2022 analysis, local language user-generated blogs, music, and videos had a 40% boost in viewing over mainstream content. This not only gives local talent a forum but also guarantees that the programming will always be varied and culturally pertinent.
Digital Education: Bringing Opportunities for the Market
The development of mobile value-added services (VAS) offers an unmatched chance to close this achievement gap. Mobile-based educational platforms have the potential to transform the way that educational content is provided, especially given the rising prevalence of mobile devices and the shortcomings of the existing educational infrastructure. Only 15% of Ethiopians had access to mobile phones as of 2021. However, this number is anticipated to triple by 2025 as a result of falling prices and expanding availability.
The government's recent $50 million investment in e-learning and digital infrastructure is proof of the enormous possibilities this industry has to offer. "Digital Strategy Ethiopia 2025" was created by Ethiopia as a plan for the nation's digital development. The Digital Skills Country Action Plan (DSCAP) for 2020–2030 has been adopted by the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Ministry of Education (MoE) in accordance with this approach.
To deliver digital education to the nation, tech businesses and educational institutions are working together, which will spur market expansion. For instance, in April 2023, the Chinese electronics company Huawei received praise for its contribution to advancing digital education in Ethiopia. Additionally, in July 2023, HP and Cambridge teamed together to help EdTech in Africa. The first group of EdTech fellows will concentrate on using digital transformation to raise the standard and equity of education in Sub-Saharan Africa. In November 2022, Arizona State University and the Mastercard Foundation will work with Ethiopia's Ministry of Education to develop the nation's technology in order to launch an online higher education project.
SMS Services Generate Over 23% of Market Revenue Share
The Ethiopian mobile value-added services (VAS) industry reveals a heavy reliance on the Short Messaging Service (SMS), an established service. SMS remains the leader despite the world's growing digitization, with a solid revenue share of 23.4%.
This supremacy is due to SMS services' dependability, accessibility, and interoperability with even the most basic mobile devices. SMS continues to be the main form of digital communication in rural and isolated places where modern mobile networks have not yet made significant inroads.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/ethiopia-mobile-value-added-services-market
Government Contribute About 27% of Market Revenue Share
The government comes out on top as the highest contributor, with a 27% revenue share in the mobile value-added services market in Ethiopia. As administrative organizations transition to digitalization and e-government, this denotes a strategic change in governance.
Mobile platforms are being used for service delivery, public communication, awareness campaigns, and feedback gathering. The government's investment in VAS demonstrates its dedication to improving public service delivery and ensuring a wider reach. To encourage competition and innovation, the Ethiopian government, for instance, declared in 2021 that it intended to partially privatize Ethio Telecom and also introduced licenses for two new telecom providers. With this, it was projected that the telecoms industry would get investments totaling about US$ 8 billion over the ensuing five years.
Ethiopia Mobile Value-Added Services Market is Highly Consolidated, With Ethio Telecom Leading the Market
The monopolistic structure of its telecommunications industry is a notable feature of Ethiopia's mobile landscape. Historically, Ethio Telecom, a state-owned company with over 60% of the market, was the only provider.
List of Prominent Players Profiled:
• Ethio Telecom
• Amha Wehibe
• Nextstep Technology PLC
• Fidel Technologies
• Other Players
Segmentation Outline
The Ethiopia mobile value-added services market segmentation focuses on Service, Type, End-User, and Industry.
By Service
• Short Messaging Service (SMS)
• Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
• Location Based Services
• Mobile Email & IM
• Mobile Money
• Mobile Advertising
• Mobile Infotainment
By Type
• Paid
• Free
By End User
• Individuals
• Enterprises
By Industry
• BFSI
• Education
• Sports
• Retail
• Government
• IT & Telecom
• Healthcare & Life science
• Others
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/ethiopia-mobile-value-added-services-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn