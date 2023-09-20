Japan High Altitude Pseudo-Satellites in the Earth Observation Market to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 399.89 Mn By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Japan HAPS in the earth observation market size was US$ 63.42 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 399.89 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The high-altitude pseudo-satellites (HAPS) Earth observation market in Japan is growing as a result of both technological superiority and deliberate market maneuvers. The country's entry into the HAPS field is a continuation of its long-standing support for aerospace and Earth observation technologies. Due to the need for eco-friendly products and the rising urbanization, the market is expanding quickly.
With a population of more than 126.5 million people, Japan is an island country that has been struggling with growing urbanization and an urgent need for effective infrastructure development. A complex urban planning strategy is also essential given the ongoing modernization and expansion of cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Yokohama. According to recent statistics, Tokyo, one of the world's most populated cities with more than 14 million residents, may expect to see a number of significant development projects in the years to come. The indirect investment in technologies that enable these projects, including HAPS, is also thought to have increased as government spending on public infrastructure climbed by an estimated 3-4% annually, which may vary in the Japan HAPS in the earth observation market.
When it comes to the worldwide effort to tackle climate change, Japan has been in the lead. There has been a concentrated effort to promote sustainable practices and environmentally responsible solutions in every industry owing to the nation's commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050. By the end of 2030, the Ministry of the Environment wants to cut Japan's greenhouse gas emissions by 46%. Green monitoring is a new trend that has emerged in the Earth Observation Market as a result of this ongoing endeavor. For instance, recent research has demonstrated that Japan's forest cover, which makes up around 68% of the country's land area, is essential to the country's efforts to achieve carbon neutrality. HAPS is currently being used more frequently to keep an eye on these enormous forested areas, which will spur market expansion.
Security and Surveillance Segment Capture About 20% of Market Revenue Share
With a sizeable 20.4% market share, the "Security and Surveillance" segment emerges as the most prominent in the Japan HAPS earth observation industry. This shows that the nation is bolstering its national security system and protecting the protection of its infrastructure and population.
Japan has an inherent requirement for sophisticated surveillance systems due to its complex geopolitical terrain and role as a center of technical and economic activity. Given their view positions and sophisticated observational equipment, HAPS perfectly meets this criteria.
Among all application-based segments, it is expected to develop at the highest CAGR of 27.1, suggesting rising demand and increased integration of HAPS into Japan's security system. Its future looks even more lucrative. This development is due to a number of factors, including growing regional tensions, the need for tougher border controls, and the nation's commitment to protecting its vital infrastructure and assets.
Government Generates About 37.6% of Market Revenue Share
The government sector appears as the definite leader in the usage of HAPS technology. The government currently controls a sizeable 37.6% of the market. This brings to a close the strategic value the Japanese government placed on the HAPS capabilities.
This sizeable portion is a reflection of numerous government-led programs, from national security and border monitoring to disaster relief, environmental monitoring, and urban development. HAPS provides an unmatched advantage, by providing real-time, high-resolution data, making them necessary for crucial governmental operations.
The government segment, which is the fastest-growing end-user segment, is not content with current successes; it is positioned for even more rapid growth with a CAGR of 25.2%. This expansion is a sign of the government's future objectives, which include expanding infrastructure work, strengthening the national security apparatus, and placing a strong emphasis on environmental and climatic monitoring.
Competitive Landscape
Japan's HAPS ecosystem is driven by a diverse group of companies in the earth observation business, ranging from well-established aerospace heavyweights to quick-moving startups. Whereas the expansion of domestic and international joint ventures and collaborations is boosting the market.
Such alliances go beyond commercial concerns and involve the development of legislation, with the Japanese government taking the lead in this regard. Grants, policy frameworks, and financial incentives have all been intentionally used to create an environment that is favorable for HAPS-based Earth observation firms.
List of Prominent Players
• AeroVironment, Inc.
• Airbus
• Thales Alenia Space
• Google (Project Loon)
• Lockheed Martin Corporation
• Jaxa
• Softbank
• Space Compass
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Japan high-altitude pseudo-satellites in the Earth observation market segmentation focuses on Category, Platform, Application, and End User.
By Category
• Manned
• Unmanned
By Platform
• Airplanes
• Airships
• Balloons
• UAV
By Application
• Environmental Monitoring
• Agriculture and Forestry
• Disaster Management
• Ocean and Coastal Monitoring
• Weather Forecasting
• Remote Sensing
• Communication Relay
• Scientific Research
• Security and Surveillance
• Meteorology Tracking
• Mapping and Cartography
By End User
• Aerospace & Aviation
• Government
• Defense
• Commercial
• Others
