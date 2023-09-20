Ship Leasing Market - An Emerging Hint of Opportunity

Allied Market Research - Logo

Ship Leasing Market by Lease Type, by Type and by Application Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship leasing is a contract between a lessor and a lessee for the hire of a ship for a specific period on payment of specified rentals. In the shipping industry, a lessor (legal owner/leasing company) gives a lessee (operator/shipping company) in consideration of regular lease/hire payments, full possession, and operational control of the ship for an agreed period. Moreover, there are many forms of ship leasing contracts, the most common types of leasing structures are the operating lease and the finance lease. Operating leases are generally used for short to the mid-term charter of the ship and at the end of such term, the ship is returned to the lessor. Whereas finance leases are more commonly used for long- term finance of ships. Furthermore, the lessee enjoys the benefits and is subjected to the risks, of ownership of the ship because, it will have possession and operational control of the ship for the period of the lease. Furthermore, finance leases will include a hell or high-water clause which implies that the lessee cannot under any circumstances terminate the lease or be excused from paying hire. If the lease is terminated early, the lessee must compensate the lessor.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/14875

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

A lot of cargo and passenger ships were not allowed to dock at ports by local authorities due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of merchant sailors were stranded on the ship itself. Shipowners were also required to pay additional costs since their ships were stranded on territorial water for an extended period. Furthermore, owing to the outbreak, the movement of ships were restricted thus there were a lot of seafarers who reached the end of their employment contract and needed them to be renewed. Moreover, to prevent the risk of spreading COVID-19 there has been a decline in the import and export of products and goods. Thus, it severely affected the ship leasing market, since there were a lot of ships whose lease had ended and required renewal but the lessee was not able to pay due to financial constraints. COVID-19 has severely affected the shipping industry, which is expected to recover soon since shipping plays a very important role in transportation globally.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

Rise in demand for cargo transportation through marines, surge in international trade, and increase in transportation of heavy cargo drive the growth of the market.

Rules & regulations regarding ship leasing and shipping delays hinder the market growth.

Rise in demand for safe & secure transportation, no hassle of ship owing & maintenance, and increase in number of ship leasing act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14875

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐨 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬

The increase in demand for ship leasing is being driven by the increase in demand for transportation of cargo through waterways since, it is economical, efficient, heavy & bulky cargo, safety, and environment friendly. For instance, according to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), approximately 1.68 billion tons of cargo is transported every year across the globe in 177.6 million containers covering 998 billion tons-miles. Moreover, Bocomm Leasing has signed a contract of $650 million with oil & gas company Shell for a dozen dual-fuel long-range tankers. Global Ship Lease signed a 38-month ship leasing contract with cargo shipping company Danish liner Maersk for 2000-built, 5,936 TEU containership Tasman in 2019. Thus, a rise in demand for cargo transportation drive the growth of the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the ship leasing market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the ship leasing market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the growth scenario of the ship leasing market.

The report provides detailed ship leasing market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ship-leasing-market/purchase-options

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Who are the leading market players active in the ship leasing market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the ship leasing market?

What are the future projections that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: CCB Financial Leasing, Bank of Communication Financial Leasing, CMB Financial Leasing, Hamburg Commercial Bank, Galbraiths, Maersk, ICBC Leasing, Global Ship Lease, Minsheng Financial Leasing, First Ship Lease Hoiding.

𝐁𝐲 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Finance Lease, Full-Service Lease.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Periodic Tenancy, Bare Boat Charter, Real-time Lease, Others.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Container Ship, Bulk Carrier.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa).