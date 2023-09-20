Sett & Lucas advises iService on its Sale to DealerBuilt
Sett & Lucas advises iService on its Sale to DealerBuiltNEW YORK, NY, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sett & Lucas is pleased to have advised leading Automotive Service Lane MPI SaaS iService on its Sale to DealerBuilt, backed by ParkerGale Capital.
iService's solution is a key piece in a comprehensive M&A strategy that unlocks the ability for DealerBuilt customers to run all their departments on one integrated platform, without switching between systems. The DealerBuilt platform features a robust range of capabilities, including enterprise accounting, parts & service management, customer relationship management (CRM), business insights, and, following the iService acquisition, a world-class fixed ops solution.
Tandon Noplos, Founder and CEO, iService: “I couldn't be happier to be part of the DealerBuilt family. We have already hit the ground running, and we cannot wait to deliver more value to more dealers. There is a gap in the market for modern, proven dealer software, and DealerBuilt is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of dealers with a comprehensive integrated suite. iService will be a big part of that.” Max Longin, CEO, DealerBuilt: “We are thrilled to add iService to our family of products. The set of tools that Tandon and team built is an integral part of our single integrated platform vision that we are so passionate about.” Ben Falloon, Principal, ParkerGale Capital: “Much like DealerBuilt, iService was built by dealers and for dealers. That customer empathy shows up in every aspect of what Tandon has built, and is a perfect fit at DealerBuilt. We are thrilled to partner with both teams as they continue to deliver high-ROI, tightly integrated solutions for dealerships.”
Tyler Block, Managing Director, Sett & Lucas: “Combining iService and DealerBuilt positions both companies exceptionally well to be a marketplace leader. We were thrilled to perform our part in bringing these two great companies together.” Regarding S&L’s role in the transaction, Tandon Noplos, CEO said: “We partnered with S&L based on their proven understanding of the SaaS industry and impressive track record for successfully advising on M&A transactions within our space. The S&L team generated numerous offers and was instrumental in guiding us through the M&A process. We are very happy with the consistently excellent work they performed throughout each step of this journey.”
iService Auto is a trailblazing innovator in fixed operations solutions for auto dealerships. From Multi-Point Inspection to Customer Engagement, Scheduling, and Interactive Quoting, iService's suite of offerings empowers dealerships to elevate their service lane operations. With a strong foundation of innovation, iService Auto brings modernity and efficiency to dealerships' fixed operations, resulting in heightened customer satisfaction and operational excellence.
DealerBuilt is a pioneering provider of Dealer Management System (DMS) software that transforms how auto dealerships operate. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and tailored solutions, DealerBuilt empowers dealerships with an integrated suite encompassing enterprise accounting, parts & services management, CRM, business insights, and a comprehensive fixed operations suite. Founded on dealership expertise and customer-centric ideals, DealerBuilt reshapes the future of dealership software.
ParkerGale Capital is a private equity firm based in Chicago, IL that invests in profitable, founder-owned technology companies and corporate carve-outs where the firm’s operating resources can have a meaningful impact on the outcome. ParkerGale also hosts the private equity industry’s only podcast, the PEFunCast on iTunes and Google Play. For more information, please visit www.parkergale.com
Sett & Lucas is a global investment bank with 11 offices, spanning 9 countries and staffed by 120 bankers focused on providing financial advisory services within the intersection of people, consulting and technology. Sector Focus: IT Services, Software, Staffing, Digital Marketing / Martech.
