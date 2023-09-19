Submit Release
Senate Bill 897 Printer's Number 1095

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in licensing of drivers, further providing for schedule of convictions and points; in rules of the road in general, further providing for meeting or overtaking school bus; and imposing penalties.

