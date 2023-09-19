Senate Bill 723 Printer's Number 0810
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - An Act amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in ethics standards and financial disclosure, further providing for restricted activities.
