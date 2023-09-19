MAST4 promotes primary ciliary resorption through phosphorylation of Tctex-1

Microtubule-associated serine/threonine kinase family (MAST) belongs to the protein kinase A, G, and C (AGC) family of serine/threonine kinases. Four MAST family members (MAST1-4) are encoded by different genes. MAST4 was identified as one of the proteins that potentially interacted with Tctex-1 during the previous proteomics studies ( Saito et al, 2017 ) (also see below). MAST4 is a large protein (∼265 kD); it comprises 2,434 amino acids and encompasses a DUF1908, a serine/threonine kinase, and a post-synaptic density-95/disks large/zonula occludens-1 (PDZ) domain. MAST4 has several reported functions in neuroprotection, spermatogenesis, the progression of multiple myeloma bone disease, and cell fate determination of mesenchymal stromal cells in bones and cartilages ( Gongol et al, 2017 ; Lee et al, 2021 ; Cui et al, 2022 ; Kim et al, 2022 ). In this study, we describe the ciliary localization of MAST4 and the physical and functional interactions between MAST4 and Tctex-1 in ciliary resorption.

We have previously identified Tctex-1, or dynein light-chain Tctex-type 1 (DYNLT1), as a vital component for ciliary resorption ( Li et al, 2011 ). Tctex-1 has both dynein-dependent and dynein-independent roles ( Chuang et al, 2005 ; Liu et al, 2015 ). Our previous studies showed that Tctex-1, upon phosphorylation at Thr94 (i.e., phospho-(T94)Tctex-1), is enriched in the ciliary transition zone of cells at the G 1 -S border and promotes ciliary resorption and G 1 -S progression ( Li et al, 2011 ). Knockdown (KD) of Tctex-1 induced the coupled defects in ciliary resorption and cell cycle re-entry. These Tctex-1 suppression–caused defects can be rescued by the expression of either WT Tctex-1 or the phospho-mimetic variant Tctex-1 T94E , but not the phospho-dead variant Tctex-1 T94A . Mechanistically, phospho-(T94)Tctex-1 regulates ciliary resorption through activating the Cdc42 small GTPase and its downstream effector subunit 2 of actin-related protein 2/3 (Arp2/3)–mediated actin branching, as well as Rab5-mediated endocytosis at the ciliary pocket membranes ( Saito et al, 2017 ). To date, the mechanism underlying the phosphorylation of (T94)Tctex-1 remains unknown.

Results

MAST4 positively regulates ciliary resorption MAST4 is one of the proteins pulled down alongside Tctex-1 from 2-h post–serum-stimulated RPE-1 cells that stably expressed a Tctex-1-GFP fusion (Saito et al, 2017) (see Table S1). Quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) showed that MAST4 is the predominant MAST family member expressed in RPE-1 cells (Fig S1). Immunoblotting assay showed that an endogenous MAST4 protein was greatly reduced by the transfection of two short hairpin RNAs (sh1 and sh2) that targeted independent sequences (Fig S2A). Figure S1. Quantitative PCR analyzed MAST1-4 expression in RPE-1 cells. Quantitative PCR analyses show the relative transcript levels of MAST1-4 in RPE-1 cells (normalized by the housekeeping gene GAPDH). Data are shown as means ± S.E.M. of n = 3 biologically independent experiments. The gel pictures of the PCR products are also shown. Figure S2. Validation of the KD effect and overexpressed MAST4. (A) Representative immunoblots of endogenous MAST4 and GAPDH in RPE-1 cells transfected with GFP alone (control), MAST4-shRNA1-IRES-GFP (MAST4-sh1), or MAST4-shRNA2-IRES-GFP (MAST4-sh2). (B) Lysates of RPE-1 cells transfected with GFP alone (control), or GFP together with MAST4WT were immunoblotted with anti-MAST4 or anti-GAPDH antibody. The high level of transfected MAST4 obscured the relatively weaker signal of the endogenous MAST4 signal. We first investigated the role played by MAST4 in ciliary resorption using the KD approach. We subjected MAST4-sh1– and MAST4-sh2–transfected RPE-1 cells to ciliary resorption assays, that is, inducing the ciliogenesis by serum starvation and then adding the serum back. The MAST4-shRNA plasmids also expressed GFP via internal ribosome entry site (IRES) so that the MAST4-KD cells could be identified by the expression of GFP. Confocal microscopic examination of acetylated α-tubulin (Ac-Tub)–labeled cilium was used to determine the length of cilia in the GFP+-transfected cells and the percentage of GFP+-ciliated cells. Both measurements showed, as expected (Pugacheva et al, 2007; Li et al, 2011; Saito et al, 2017), that control cells expressing GFP alone underwent biphasic resorption at 2 and 24 h after serum readdition (Fig 1A–C). In contrast, MAST4-shRNA transfection abrogated ciliary resorption at both 2- and 24-h time points (Fig 1A–C). MAST4-sh2 slightly affected the ciliary assembly. Therefore, we used MAST4-sh1 for the subsequent studies to avoid any possible complication in data interpretation (Fig 1A–C). Figure 1. MAST4 is localized in the cilium and required for ciliary resorption. (A) RPE-1 cells transfected with the GFP alone (control), MAST4-shRNA1-IRES-GFP (MAST4-sh1), or MAST4-shRNA2-IRES-GFP (MAST4-sh2) were starved and added serum back for the indicated time periods. Representative confocal images of the Ac-Tub–labeled cilium (red) and the γ-Tub–labeled basal body (cyan) in GFP+ cells (green) are shown. Cell nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). n = 16–31 cells from three independent experiments. Scale bar: 5 μm. (B, C) Quantification of (A). Histogram shows the cilium length (measured by Ac-Tub) (B) and the fraction of the GFP+ cells expressing a cilium (C). Values are means ± S.E.M. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, one-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test versus 0 h for each group. #P < 0.05 and ##P < 0.01, two-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s test. n = 16–31 cells (B) and n = 100 cells in each experiment, with three independent experiments (C). (D) RPE-1 cells transiently transfected with GFP (control) or GFP together with MAST4WT were starved and followed by serum readdition. The quantification of the percentage of GFP+ cells, harvested at different time points post-serum stimulation, is shown. Values are means ± S.E.M. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, one-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test versus 0 h for each group. n = 100 cells in each experiment, with three independent experiments. (E) Representative confocal images of MAST4-mCherry (mC) in quiescent transfected RPE-1 cells stained for mCherry (red), Ac-Tub (green), and γ-Tub (cyan). White dashed lines demarcate the cell border (DAPI: nuclear). The high-power view highlights the ciliary distribution of MAST4-mCherry. Scale bars: 10 μm (E, low-power magnification) and 1 μm (E, high-power magnification). (E, F) Segmented profiles of fluorescence intensities (FIs) along the white dashed arrow shown in (E). BB, basal body. The y-axis FI unit is defined by the acquired values divided by 104 using Zen software (Zeiss). The x-axis describes the distance from the proximal part of the basal body (considered as 0). The representative line scan from the images of 16 cilia is shown. We then asked whether MAST4 overexpression promotes ciliary resorption. Immunoblots showed that MAST4 (MAST4WT) expressed in RPE-1 cells migrated according to the expected molecular weight (Fig S2B). Unlike the control cells in which ciliary resorption began 2 h post-serum readdition, the MAST4WT-transfected cells had ciliary resorption that began 30 min after serum readdition (Fig 1D). The percentage of ciliated cells continued to reduce in these cells at the later time points (1–24 h). Our pilot studies showed that none of the commercial MAST4 antibodies was useful for immunostaining the endogenous MAST4. We thus examined the possible ciliary distribution of MAST4 using the transiently transfected mCherry fusion of MAST4WT (MAST4WT-mCherry). In quiescent RPE-1 cells, the MAST4WT-mCherry signal was overlapped with the γ-tubulin–labeled basal body, the Ac-Tub–labeled ciliary axoneme, and the space in between (Fig 1E). Super-resolution Airyscan examination provided additional evidence supporting the ciliary localization of MAST4WT-mCherry (Fig S3). These findings collectively support the idea that the cilium-localized MAST4 plays an active role in ciliary resorption. Figure S3. Super-resolution images of MAST4WT-mCherry in RPE-1 cells. A representative super-resolution Airyscan image of MAST4WT-mCherry in serum-starved RPE-1 cells. MAST4WT-mCherry signals were detected in the ciliary base (arrow) and the ciliary axoneme (arrowhead). The asterisk marks the MAST4WT-mCherry signal juxtaposing to the ciliary axoneme, possibly representing the ciliary pocket. White dashed lines in the low-power view demarcate the cell border. Scale bars: 5 μm (low power) and 1 μm (high power).

Tctex-1 binds to the kinase domain of MAST4 We set out to experimentally confirm the interaction between MAST4 and Tctex-1. First, we showed that both MAST4WT-mCherry and FLAG-tagged Tctex-1 co-expressed in the HEK293 cells can be immunoprecipitated by anti-mCherry antibody, but not by the control anti-GFP antibody (Fig 2A). Figure 2. Characterization of Tctex-1-MAST4 interaction and mapping Tctex-1–binding motif of MAST4. (A) Representative immunoblot of total HEK293 cell lysates containing transiently transfected MAST4WT-mCherry and FLAG-Tctex-1WT (input) and the immunoprecipitants (IP) pulled down by anti-mCherry or anti-GFP (control) antibodies probed with anti-RFP and anti-DYKDDDDK (FLAG) antibodies. (B) Diagram showing different domains and corresponding amino acids of MAST4. Different regions (Fr.1–Fr. 7) of MAST4 fused with GST for pull-down assays are also labeled. S/T_kinase, serine/threonine kinase domain. (C) MBP-Tctex-1–containing bacterial lysates were mixed with bacterial extracts containing GST or GST-MAST4 fragments (with indicated molecular weights) and then incubated with glutathione beads. The eluates from the glutathione beads were electrophoresed and immunoblotted (IB) with anti-MBP antibody, or GST or GST-MAST4 fragments in the elutes were stained with Coomassie brilliant blue (CBB). The expected molecular weights of GST (26 kD) and GST-MAST4 are shown. Note the roughly equivalent amounts of GST and GST-MAST4 fragments were loaded in the inputs. Next, we characterized the protein–protein interaction by mapping the motif(s) of MAST4 that bind(s) to Tctex-1. We employed pull-down assays using bacterially expressed recombinant proteins. We generated GST fusion proteins containing the DUF1908 domain (fragment 1), the serine/threonine kinase domain (fragment 2), the PDZ domain (fragment 3), or several distinct parts of the remaining region of MAST4 (fragments 4–7) (Fig 2B). Bacterial lysates containing roughly an equal amount of various GST-MAST4 fragments (Fig 2C, lower) were incubated with the lysates expressing a maltose-binding protein fusion of Tctex-1WT (MBP-Tctex-1WT). The GST proteins bound to glutathione beads were eluted and subjected to electrophoresis and MBP immunoblotting assays. Although a weak signal of MBP-Tctex-1WT was pulled down by fragment 1, MBP-Tctex-1WT was pulled down the most by fragment 2 (Fig 2C, upper). These results suggest that Tctex-1 interacts with the kinase domain of MAST4.

MAST4 is important for the ciliary base activation of phospho-(T94)Tctex-1 The above studies prompted us to hypothesize that MAST4 is involved in the phosphorylation of Tctex-1 and, in turn, controls the phospho-(T94)Tctex-1–mediated ciliary resorption. Toward testing this model, we performed ciliary resorption assays in RPE-1 cells expressing a MAST4-sh1 plasmid together with FLAG-Tctex-1WT, Tctex-1T94E, or Tctex-1T94A. As shown in Fig 3A, the ciliary resorption blocked by MAST4-KD was significantly rescued by the co-expression of Tctex-1T94E. In contrast, Tctex-1WT and Tctex-1T94A failed to rescue. The converse experiments showed the accelerated ciliary resorption caused by MAST4WT overexpression was blunted by the co-expression of FLAG-Tctex-1T94A (Fig 3B). Figure 3. MAST4 regulates Tctex-1–mediated ciliary resorption and the appearance of phospho-(T94)Tctex-1 at the ciliary base. (A) RPE-1 cells transfected with GFP alone (control), or MAST4-sh1-IRES-GFP (MAST4-sh1) together with FLAG-tagged Tctex-1WT, Tctex-1T94E, or Tctex-1T94A were subjected to a ciliary resorption assay. The histogram shows the percentage of GFP+ cells expressing Ac-Tub–labeled cilium at the indicated time points post-serum restimulation. Values are means ± S.E.M. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, one-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test versus 0 h for each group. ##P < 0.01, two-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s test. n = 100 cells in each experiment, with three independent experiments. (B) Ciliary resorption assay of RPE-1 cells transfected with FLAG-Tctex-1T94A with or without co-transfected MAST4WT. The histogram shows the percentage of ciliated GFP+ cells at 0 and 1 h post-serum readdition. Values are means ± S.E.M. ###P < 0.001, two-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s test. §§P < 0.01, t test versus 0 h. n = 100 cells in each experiment, with three independent experiments. (C, D) Representative confocal images of phospho-(T94)Tctex-1 (cyan) and Ac-Tub (red) in RPE-1 cells transfected with GFP (control) or MAST4-sh1 under the starving (0 h) and 2-h serum-stimulated conditions. (C) Phospho-(T94)Tctex-1 was detected by Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated secondary antibody and is pseudo-colored in cyan for presentation. (D) Fluorescence intensity of phospho-(T94)Tctex-1 associated with the proximal end of Ac-Tub–labeled cilium was quantified and is shown in (D). Scale bar: 1 μm (C). Values are means ± S.E.M. ###P < 0.001, two-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s test. §§§P < 0.001, t test. n = 25–39 cells from three independent experiments. Previous studies showed that phospho-(T94)Tctex-1 prominently appeared at the ciliary base 2 h post-serum readdition (Li et al, 2011). We showed that compared with the control, MAST4-suppressed cells had significantly less serum-induced phospho-(T94)Tctex-1 signal at the ciliary base (Fig 3C and D). These results collectively suggest that MAST4 acts upstream of the phospho-(T94)Tctex-1–mediated ciliary resorption through the ciliary base localization of phospho-(T94)Tctex-1.