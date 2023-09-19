Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,196 in the last 365 days.

AI Can Now Help You Book the Perfect Trip Itinerary

15 hours ago

AI Can Now Help You Book the Perfect Trip Itinerary

Helgi Páll Helgason is the visionary of Travis and the Head of AI at Travelshift, the maker of Guide to Europe (Photo: Business Wire)

Reykjavik, Iceland--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Guide to Europe announces a groundbreaking advancement in travel planning: Travis, an AI travel planner powered by generative AI, now offers users optimized travel itineraries based on customer preferences, attraction proximity, a unique blend of review data, opening hours, and other critical variables.



Using a state-of-the-art genetic AI algorithm, Travis curates an unparalleled selection of attractions and optimizes routes to offer a seamless travel experience.


The Chatbot goes beyond conventional planning by packaging the best services tailored to customer preferences and reviews. This allows users to view and book an entire trip in one simple booking process.


Dr. Helgi Helgason, the Head of AI at Guide to Europe and the visionary of Travis, says, "We're delighted to introduce a chatbot that revolutionizes how people plan their travels. Travis allows users to interact and search for the perfect trip using natural language. You don't even have to specify a destination; you can also just input your desired experiences such as weather, region, or culture. Travis can save time and prevent stress by allowing customers to quickly book perfectly planned trips with confidence."


Helgi adds, "Travis is not just an itinerary planner; it's a game-changer. Leveraging a massive amount of data, it can meticulously plan your trip in a way that we are confident surpasses human capabilities both in precision and speed. It's not just about booking a trip; it's about making that trip perfect."


With the launch of this innovative service, Guide to Europe solidifies its position at the forefront of travel technology, offering an entirely new dimension in trip planning, finding, and booking vacations in Europe.



Contacts


Source: Travelshift

You just read:

AI Can Now Help You Book the Perfect Trip Itinerary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more