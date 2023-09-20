Dr. Jane Abucha DNP Inspires with "From Start to Finish (2nd Edition)"
The Remarkable Journey from Humble Beginnings to a Life of Achievement and Giving BackUNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jane Abucha DNP, a tenacious woman who has defied the odds, releases the second edition of her book, "From Start to Finish." This inspiring memoir chronicles her extraordinary journey from Sudan to the United States, her struggles as a mother of seven, and her relentless pursuit of education and success against all odds.
"From Start to Finish (2nd Edition)" is the remarkable story of Dr. Jane Abucha's professional journey. Born and raised in Sudan, she arrived in the United States during a tumultuous period of civil war in her home country. The book delves into her challenges and triumphs, from working as a certified nursing assistant to achieving her second doctorate MD degree in the USA.
Dr. Abucha's journey is a testament to resilience, determination, and the unwavering belief that one can overcome even the most formidable obstacles. Her story serves as an empowering message for women and youth, showing that it is never too late to pursue one's dreams and prove oneself worthy, no matter the circumstances.
She is not only an accomplished professional but also a symbol of hope and empowerment. As a mother of seven children, she faced the daunting task of providing for her family while pursuing her education and career. Her educational journey in the United States includes earning an Associate's degree, a Bachelor's degree, a Master's degree, and a doctorate. Currently, she is working on her second doctorate in Medicine.
Her outstanding achievements have been recognized through numerous awards, including the Nursing Excellency (Daisy) Award in 2011, the Living Legend Award in 2016 from NAACP, the Health Care Heroes Award in 2016 from Phoenix Business, and the Health Maintenance and Mental Health during COVID-19 Award in 2020 from ASU.
Beyond her personal accomplishments, Dr. Abucha is a devoted community member, leader, counselor, and advocate for women and youth education. She passionately motivates women to aspire for more than traditional roles and believes in their potential as productive members of society.
As a businesswoman and the founder of Teach and Care LLC, Dr. Abucha is actively involved in humanitarian efforts, working to establish a library and a small specialty hospital in her hometown of Loa, South Sudan. She is dedicated to building a brighter future for the next generation, particularly in third-world countries.
Primary Message: "From Start to Finish (2nd Edition)" is a powerful testament to the indomitable human spirit. Dr. Jane Abucha's story is a source of inspiration for anyone facing adversity, demonstrating that with determination, hard work, and a commitment to giving back to the community, one can overcome even the most challenging circumstances.
