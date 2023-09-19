Scutari Statement on Departure of George Helmy

Trenton – Senate President Nick Scutari issued the following statement on the announced departure of Governor Murphy’s Chief of Staff George Helmy:

“George Helmy’s departure is a real loss for the Governor and the State of New Jersey. He served with distinction in a role that was pivotal in the effective management of government during challenging times. George was a trusted advisor for Governor Murphy and strong advocate for the Administration’s agenda. He was instrumental in cultivating a productive working relationship with the Legislature that led to countless accomplishments. I enjoyed working with George and wish him all the best in his future.”