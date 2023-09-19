Singleton Statement on George Helmy’s Departure

Trenton – Senate Majority Whip, Senator Troy Singleton, issued the following statement on Chief of Staff George Helmy’s departure:

“George Helmy has been an incredible asset for the Murphy Administration. His steady composure and innate instincts helped to guide our state through unprecedented challenges and played a pivotal role in countless negotiations on landmark legislation. While his presence will be sorely missed, there is no doubt he has made his mark on the state of New Jersey.”