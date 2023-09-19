Submit Release
Beach Statement on George Helmy’s Departure

Trenton – Senator Jim Beach issued the following statement on Chief of Staff George Helmy’s departure:

“It has been a pleasure working with George Helmy over the last four and a half years. He has been a great partner to the legislature, helping to get countless bills over the finish line. George is the definition of a true public servant and I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

