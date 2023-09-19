Turner Statement on the Departure of George Helmy

Trenton – Senator Shirley Turner issued the following statement on the departure of Chief of Staff George Helmy:
“Throughout his time in the Murphy Administration George Helmy has been a steady and reliable partner, not just to the Governor but to myself and the Senate as well. His knowledge, professionalism and level headedness has been critical to achieving so many of our shared priorities. He will be sorely missed, I wish him the best in whatever comes next.”
