Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,275 in the last 365 days.

Nimitz Highway bike path paving work continued on Sept. 26

Posted on Sep 19, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts bicyclists and pedestrians that the Nimitz Highway bike path between Middle Street and Ahua Street will be closed for repaving work. The construction schedule will be as follows:

  • 26 through Sept. 27 (See below) Nimitz Bike Path Bridge to Middle Street, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • 28 and Oct. 1 through Oct. 2 (See below) Nimitz Bike Path Bridge to Middle Street continues, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Nimitz bike path will be open for bicyclists and pedestrians after paving is done for the day at 3:30 p.m., and will remain open until the 8 a.m. start-time. This is to allow for the path to be used during typical commuting hours. Message boards are in place to notify users of the upcoming work.

Detour maps can be viewed below. Please note, the days are estimates and there will be detour signage. In case of weather delays, roadwork may be scheduled until Friday, Oct. 6.

Repaving of the Nimitz Highway bike path will offer a smoother route for commuters. HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain and improve transportation infrastructure for all users.

You just read:

Nimitz Highway bike path paving work continued on Sept. 26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more