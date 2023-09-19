Nimitz Highway bike path paving work continued on Sept. 26

Main, News Posted on Sep 19, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts bicyclists and pedestrians that the Nimitz Highway bike path between Middle Street and Ahua Street will be closed for repaving work. The construction schedule will be as follows:

26 through Sept. 27 (See below) Nimitz Bike Path Bridge to Middle Street, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

28 and Oct. 1 through Oct. 2 (See below) Nimitz Bike Path Bridge to Middle Street continues, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Nimitz bike path will be open for bicyclists and pedestrians after paving is done for the day at 3:30 p.m., and will remain open until the 8 a.m. start-time. This is to allow for the path to be used during typical commuting hours. Message boards are in place to notify users of the upcoming work.

Detour maps can be viewed below. Please note, the days are estimates and there will be detour signage. In case of weather delays, roadwork may be scheduled until Friday, Oct. 6.

Repaving of the Nimitz Highway bike path will offer a smoother route for commuters. HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain and improve transportation infrastructure for all users.