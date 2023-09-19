Gregory Markel Releases A Capella "Hallelujah" For Grammy Consideration
2016 Global Peace Song award-winning Gregory Markel has released an A Capella version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" for Grammy consideration.
"Hallelujah" was released in 1984 by Leonard Cohen who reportedly had written 80 verses for the song before deciding on those included in the final recording. Netflix recently added a documentary about Leonard Cohen and the song called appropriately, "Hallelujah."
The epic "Hallelujah" written by Leonard Cohen, has been covered by many great singers groups, and bands to date including Jeff Buckley, Pentatonix, Rufus Wainwright, Andrea Bocelli, The Ten Tenors, and countless social media influencers.
In spite of the many recordings before his, Gregory thought that he could take an unusual approach to the song by creating an A Capella version with massive background vocals and unique melodic choices by singing all of the voices himself utilizing his emotive 4-octive range.
"Hallelujah" was recorded in Gregory's home studio in Los Angeles, CA, and was recently submitted for Grammy consideration in the "Arrangement and A Capella" category.
About Gregory Markel
Gregory is ½ of Alt-Rock band “All in your head.” the co-winner with Siedah Garrett of the 2016 Global Peace Song Award, a Film/TV Producer (“Hickok,” “Sirius,” ‘Blue Water Savages”), inventor, iSeeNOW, Web3 Advisor, Coiin, Rainmaker Global Field Day, and past speaker at Google, FOX Business, USC Annenberg, Business Rockstars, KBS America, CES, MuCon, SMX, Pubcon, JPL, METal, SES.
"Hallelujah" - Gregory Markel