Demonstration Alert – U.S. Consulate General Karachi, Pakistan -September 19, 2023

Location: Karachi, Pakistan at Sharah-e-Faisal near Start Gate; Orangi Town 43/4 Sharah Orangi; Korangi No.5 Shahrah Korangi; UP Turn Shahrah-e-Usman; Kala Pull Korangi Road; Sher Shah Paracha square; Quaidabad N-5; Sohrab Goth M-9 Motorway; Malir 15 N-5; M. A Jinnah Road; Lee Market; Nursery Shahrah-e-Faisal; Water pump Gulberg Town (Shahrah-e-Pakistan); Hyderi Dolmen Mall Shahrah-e-Sher Shah Suri; Millennium Mall Rashid Minhas Road.

Event: Planned demonstrations throughout the city of Karachi at the above locations may cause traffic or other disruptions. U.S. government personnel are advised to avoid the areas of demonstration.

Actions to Take:

Avoid the areas of large public gatherings.

Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering and/or demonstration.

Review your personal security plans.

Maintain a low profile.

Carry proper identification and cooperate with police.

U.S. Consulate General, Karachi

+(92) (21) 3527 5000

ACSKarachi@state.gov

U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Pakistan

+(92) (51) 201-4000

ACSIslamabad@state.gov

https://pk.usembassy.gov

U.S. Consulate General, Lahore

+(92) (42) 3603 4000

ACSLahore@state.gov

U.S. Consulate General, Peshawar

+(92) (91) 526 8800

ACSIslamabad@state.gov

State Department – Consular Affairs

+(1) 888-407-4747 or +(1) 202-501-4444

Pakistan Country Information

By U.S. Mission Pakistan | 19 September, 2023 | Topics: Alert, Karachi, Security & Emergency Messages