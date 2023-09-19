Local Food Bank to Receive More Than $40,000 Via Grant

September 19, 2023 – The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast PA in East Allen Township will be receiving $40,330 to expand emergency food access, Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) announced today.

“Families in our community should not be stressed about affording meals,” said Miller. “Grocery prices are at an all-time high and many families are struggling to survive. Investing in emergency food access will provide some relief to residents across the commonwealth.”

The funding is made possible through the Emergency Food Assistance Program. Nearly 40 food banks, panties and soup kitchens in Pennsylvania will receive grants, totaling $1.6 million.

“My team and I visited the Second Harvest Food Bank in August and were impressed with the way the facility functions, efficiently and effectively providing much-needed necessities to so many families,” said Miller. “Every bit of extra funding to food banks, pantries and soup kitchens will help residents stretch their hard-earned dollars even further.”

Another round of TEFAP Reach and Resiliency Grants is anticipated to be announced in October.

“According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap, nearly 35,000 residents in Lehigh County, or 9.4% of the population, and 24,000 residents of Northampton County, or 7.8% of the population, are considered food insecure,” said Miller. “These are our neighbors, our coworkers and our friends who are struggling. Let’s continue to advocate to help them put food on the table.”

