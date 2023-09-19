Post Session Report :: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

SR 156, PN 1084 (Vogel/Schwank) – A resolution designating September 18, 2023, as “State Grange Day” in Pennsylvania and celebrating the Pennsylvania State Grange on its 150th anniversary. The resolution was agreed to by a voice vote.

SB 733, PN 860 (Gebhard) – An Act amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in medical marijuana organizations, further providing for limitations on permits and providing for additional dispensary permits authorized, for application and issuance of additional dispensary permits and for limitations on other additional permits or licenses.

Amendment A0214 (Gebhard) – This amendment makes several changes to the bill, including:

Requires any additional dispensary permit granted under this legislation to carry the same obligations and requirements as any other commercial dispensary permit.

Requires the independent grower/processor applicant to certify to the Department of Health that it will not enter into a merger, acquisition or change of control transaction or otherwise become associated with or materially the same as permit holder within one year from the date its additional dispensary becomes operational.

Clarifies the Department of Health can take action if the independent grower/processor enters into a transaction violating this certification, and any contract in violation thereof is void.

Makes all fees for an additional dispensary permit under this legislation consistent with the fees for any other commercial dispensary permit granted under the act.

Defines “accredited medical school” to include those that have gained pre- or provisional accreditation such that it is authorized to enroll students and is affiliated with an accredited an institution of higher education in this Commonwealth (i.e., includes Duquesne University’s medical school).

The amendment passed by a vote of 46-0 and the bill went over in its order.

SB 843, PN 963 (Argall) – The bill amends the Public School Code by enacting the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact. A vote of 46-0 was recorded.

HB 1209, PN 1279 (Twardzik) – An Act amending the act of December 30, 2003 (P.L.441, No.64), known as the Tobacco Product Manufacturer Directory Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in tobacco product manufacturers directory, further providing for directory, for certification, for required information, for agent for service of process and for records and reporting and providing for nonparticipating manufacturer and importer joint and several liability and for surety bond requirements; and imposing duties on the Office of Attorney General. A vote of 46-0 was recorded.

HB 1407, PN 1572 (Boyd) – An Act amending the act of June 22, 2000 (P.L.394, No.54), known as the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Act, further providing for definitions. A vote of 46-0 was recorded.

HB 27, PN 1987 (Struzzi) – This bill temporarily extends and makes permanent certain substitute teacher and classroom monitor permit provisions from Act 91 of 2021.

Amendment A02052 (Regan) – The goal is to coordinate and streamline all provisions of school safety into one entity. Currently some provisions related to school safety are at School Safety and Security Committee (SSSC) at the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and others are housed in the Department of Education (PDE).

Highlights of Proposal:

Office of Safe Schools – transfers the functions of the Office of Safe Schools to PCCD for better coordination of school safety priorities. Collection of Data –

Requires school district information on School Police Officers (SPO) and School Resource Officers (SRO) to be transmitted to the SSSC from PDE to:

Collect data on powers granted to each SPO Better account for the number and types of SPO/SRO/SG each school district has

Coordinate data collection between state agencies (no duplication of efforts)

Establishment of an Executive Committee within the School Safety & Security Committee – • Requires the Executive Committee to meet, at a minimum, every two months to screen time-sensitive school safety updates.

Includes, Chair of School Safety Committee, the Attorney General, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, Director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency or their designees, and the four legislative members of the Committee. Other members of the committee as necessary and the Attorney General shall serve as the chair of the executive committee.

Responsible for identifying and reviewing current and emerging school safety issues, including: data on issues and incidents reported through Safe2Say, information arising from a county safe schools’ collaborative, identification, prevention and mitigation of potential threats of targeted violence in educational settings, utilization of best practices among school entities and other incidents and issues impacting school safety.

Technical Assistance to school and county collaboratives

Provides for the establishment of a county or multi-county safe schools’ collaborative to promote and develop best practices for emergency responses involving school safety and security through an emergency preparedness planning approach.

The collaborative shall provide assistance to school districts and emergency responders and meet at least quarterly to develop safe and secure schools and recommend practices as part of implementation of a countywide or multi-county safe schools’ plan.

PEMA, the State Police and the Office of Homeland Security shall provide technical assistance to establish a safe schools’ collaborative and report to the School Safety and Security Committee the number of requests for assistance.

Reports to the committee are not subject to the Right-To-Know Law, which is consistent with other data relating to school safety and security collected by the committee.

The amendment passed by a vote of 46-0.

Amendment A02046 (Costa) – Makes a technical correction to language relating to community violence prevention to match other provisions of law, this language does not appropriate any funds.

Provides implementation language to release the previously appropriated $100 million in K-12 mental health funding. From the $100 million, $5 million will be sent to PHEAA for the School-based Mental Health Internship Grant Program, $5 million will be sent to PDE to be used to provide training of school mental health professionals. The remaining money will be sent is using the same formula as last year: $100,000 per school district, $70,000 per intermediate unit, area career and technical school, charter school, and cyber charter school with the remaining funds distributed based off average daily membership.

The amendment passed by a vote of 45-1 and the bill was re-referred to the Appropriations Committee.

SB 654, PN 698 (Bartolotta) – This bill establishes a percentage-based deduction for the depletion of mine, oil, and gas wells, and other natural resources when calculating Pennsylvania Income Tax (PIT). A vote of 44-2 was recorded.

SB 815, PN 917 (Baker) – The bill amends the Tax Reform Code to allow the grantor of an irrevocable trust to retain the tax liability for income generated by the trust. A vote of 46-0 was recorded.