New Accredited Courses to Enhance Technical and Vocational Skills in the Solomon Islands

The Solomon Islands Tertiary Education Skills Authority (SITESA) is delighted to announce the very first accredited National Skills Packages in the country. SITESA is the national quality assurance authority, dedicated to enhancing the quality and accessibility of higher education and technical and vocational education in the Solomon Islands.

The accredited National Skills Packages comprise four main fields of training, each of which are linked to the Solomon Island’s growth and development aspirations. These packages are:

SIAGB2023 Agribusiness Industry National Skills Package

SIBUS2023 Business Services Industry National Skills Package

SIAUE2023 Automotive Engineering Industry National Skills Package

SICON2023 Construction Industry National Skills Package

Within these packages, are a total of nine qualifications, catering to the needs of the domestic labour market and aspiring skilled professionals. These qualifications are as follows:

SIAGB30123 Certificate III in Agribusiness

SIAUE30123 Certificate III in Automotive Engineering

SIAUE40123 Certificate IV in Automotive Engineering (Light Vehicles)

SIAUE40223 Certificate IV in Automotive Engineering (Heavy Vehicles)

SIBUS30123 Certificate III in Office Administration

SIBUS40123 Certificate IV in Business Studies

SICON30123 Certificate III in Construction

SICON40123 Certificate IV in Construction

SICAJ40123 Certificate IV in Carpentry and Joinery

Ms. Constance Nasi, Chief Executive (CE) for the Solomon Islands Tertiary Education Skills Authority, shared her thoughts on this milestone achievement, stating, “The approval today of the National Skills Packages marks a significant step towards bolstering technical and vocational education in our country. These are our very first nationally accredited Skills Packages for Solomon Islands. As the quality assurance authority for technical, vocational, and higher education sector, we are keen to ensure that quality training that meets labour market needs and a robust and enabling environment for TVET provision exists.’’

“TVET and higher education are critical contributors to bridging the skills gaps and contributing positively towards the socio-economic development of the Solomon Islands. We encourage TVET providers across the Solomon Islands to approach SITESA for discussions on how to register and to pursue accreditation for training programs they have designed, or how to become registered to deliver the accredited training offerings,’’ she said.

“We want our students to excel in their technical, vocational, and higher education training and to have clear linkages between this training and employment. All of these, further emphasises the importance of quality in TVET provision. By offering diverse qualifications and industry-focused training within the TVET and higher education system, we aim to foster a workforce that is both skilled and competitive on the global stage,’’ Ms. Nasi said.

The development of these accredited National Skills Packages has been a collaborative effort, with critical support from the Australian Government, through the Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC).

Sir Billy Mae, Director of the Solomon Islands Association of Vocational Rural Training Centres (SIAVRTC), expressed his excitement about this milestone achievement, saying, “We are pleased with this milestone achievement that will bring about the necessary changes to empower the youth of the Solomon Islands with the skills and knowledge necessary to drive growth. SIAVRTC is supportive of ongoing positive change within the TVET sector.”

The new National Skills Packages are set to revolutionize technical and vocational education across the Solomon Islands, equipping individuals with the technical skills and confidence to succeed in their professional endeavours. With the unwavering commitment of the TVET stakeholders and support from esteemed partners, a brighter future awaits the skilled workforce of the Solomon Islands.

About SITESA:

The Solomon Islands Tertiary Education Skills Authority is the national regulatory body, dedicated to enhancing the quality and accessibility of higher education and technical and vocational education in the Solomon Islands. SITESA strives to create a skilled workforce that can contribute effectively to the nation’s development and progress.