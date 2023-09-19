New ideas for cultural collaboration in non-EU countries: European Spaces of Culture launches call for proposals

The European Spaces of Culture initiative, co-funded by the European Commission, is looking for new innovative ideas for collaboration in cultural relations in non-EU countries, involving EU National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) members, the EU and local partners outside the EU.

The call aims to identify ideas for new cultural relations projects that can contribute to EU policy development in the field of international cultural relations.

All proposals need to be submitted by a team of partners: at least three EUNIC members, three local partners, and the EU Delegation should be actively engaged in the project.

All proposed projects should take place sometime between 1 June 2024 and 31 October 2025.

The size of the proposed grants is up to €60,000 each. Co-funding from the partners or any third party is not required but highly encouraged.

The deadline for submission of project ideas is 17 December 2023. The final plans should be submitted in April 2024.

