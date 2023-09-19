Submit Release
Ukraine: homeowners’ associations in Chernihiv receive over €315,000 to repair war-damaged houses, thanks to EU

In the Chernihiv region of Ukraine, the amount of compensation for the restoration of residential buildings has already exceeded 13 million hryvnias (over €315,200).

The compensation is provided as part of the ‘Energy Efficiency Fund’s Restoration Programme – VidnovyDIM’, launched by the European Union in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Under the programme, homeowners’ associations across Ukraine can receive a subsidy for full reimbursement of the costs of repairing apartment buildings, if they have not sustained structural damage.

Chernihiv oblast is among the most affected by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to the programme, at least 2,636 civil infrastructure objects have been destroyed or damaged, among which 2,024 residential buildings.

