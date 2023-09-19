European Solidarity Corps: volunteering in Lithuania in November

A Lithuanian NGO, ‘Inovatorių slėnis’, invites volunteers from Armenia, Georgia, and Ukraine to take part in a five-week activity between 29 October and 29 November 2023.

This short-term volunteering opportunity is organised as part of the EU-funded European Solidarity Corps initiative.

The activity aims to bring a group of volunteers to the small village of Antaliepte, in the rural area of Zarasai region, Lithuania, to help the local community (old and poor people).

The volunteers will live in a fully equipped co-working and co-living space with a kitchen, and rooms with two to three sleeping places with private facilities. The building is also equipped to host people with physical disabilities. All travel expenses will be covered.

The deadline for applications is 20 October.

