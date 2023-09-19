Ukraine: Mykolaiv gets new equipment to help ensure clean water supply

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have delivered 24 water dispensers and 30 electricity generators to the municipality of Mykolaiv.

The equipment, supplied during the last three months, provides free access to fresh water for more than 39,000 residents of the city on a daily basis.

In addition, 30 emergency power generators were supplied to ensure uninterrupted water supply during possible power outages due to damage to the energy infrastructure.

The transfer of the equipment, funded by the European Union, was performed as part of the Support to Alternative Clean Water Supply Services initiative. This initiative was launched in response to the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine as a follow-up to the ‘Homeowners of Ukraine for Sustainable Energy Solutions (HOUSES)’ project. Launched in 2018 by the EU and UNDP in Ukraine, the HOUSES project aimed to mobilise homeowners throughout the country to carry out energy efficiency improvements in apartment buildings.

