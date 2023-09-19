Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,433 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine: Mykolaiv gets new equipment to help ensure clean water supply

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have delivered 24 water dispensers and 30 electricity generators to the municipality of Mykolaiv. 

The equipment, supplied during the last three months, provides free access to fresh water for more than 39,000 residents of the city on a daily basis. 

In addition, 30 emergency power generators were supplied to ensure uninterrupted water supply during possible power outages due to damage to the energy infrastructure.

The transfer of the equipment, funded by the European Union, was performed as part of the Support to Alternative Clean Water Supply Services initiative. This initiative was launched in response to the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine as a follow-up to the ‘Homeowners of Ukraine for Sustainable Energy Solutions (HOUSES)’ project. Launched in 2018 by the EU and UNDP in Ukraine, the HOUSES project aimed to mobilise homeowners throughout the country to carry out energy efficiency improvements in apartment buildings. 

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine: Mykolaiv gets new equipment to help ensure clean water supply

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more