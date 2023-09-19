European Commission proposes to extend EU temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 2025

The European Commission proposed today to further extend the temporary protection for people fleeing Russia’s aggression against Ukraine from 4 March 2024 to 3 March 2025.

“This will provide certainty and support for more than 4 million persons enjoying protection across the EU,” says a press release by the European Commission, adding that the current situation is still “volatile” and “not yet conducive to the safe and durable return of those enjoying temporary protection in the EU”.

The EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive on 4 March 2022 with a unanimous decision by Member States and it was automatically extended by one year.

The Commission proposal will now have to be adopted by the Council.

Find out more

Press release

Temporary Protection Directive Factsheet