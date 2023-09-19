NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE GRANTSVILLE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Grantsville, Utah—The Grantsville Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for the justice court judge position that will serve Grantsville, Utah. The final candidate will replace Judge Ron Elton who retired this month.

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

∙ Judge Bryan J. Memmott, J.D., Justice Court Judge for Plain City, South Ogden, South Weber, Uintah/Huntsville and Woods Cross, resident of Fruit Heights,

∙ Jaime D. Topham, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Grantsville, and

∙ Colin R. Winchester, J.D., retired, resident of Tooele.

A comment period will be held through September 29, 2023. A final candidate will then be selected by the Grantsville City Mayor, Neil A. Critchlow, within 30 days. His selection must then be ratified by the Grantsville City Council. To submit written comments about any of the candidates, please email James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

