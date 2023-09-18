The Storymobile Brought Storytelling and Free Books to 9000+ Boston Families in Summer 2023

ReadBoston’s beloved Storymobile visited 51 sites per week in every Boston neighborhood from July 10 through August 4, 2023. The Storymobile is a one-of-a-kind summer program that brings a diverse group of professional storytellers and new books to children, ages 3-8. Storytellers entertained families with interactive stories and each child was able to choose a new book to take home and keep. The Storymobile stops included neighborhood branches of the Boston Public Library, BCYF Community Centers, schools, and childcare programs. The four-week program served over 9,000 kids and families, a 66% increase from 2022.

Some of the Storymobile locations received an extra special treat when they were visited by Boston Police Department Bureau of Community Engagement’s Ice Cream Truck. It was a nice way for the kids to cool off while enjoying a book.

Photo credit: BPD Bureau of Community Engagement Twitter

ReadBoston received a special grant from Colin’s Joy Project that helped to provide storytellers and books for almost 900 kids at 15 Storymobile locations throughout South Boston and Dorchester. Thank you, as always, to our friends at Colin's Joy Project.

The American Association of Law Libraries held their annual meeting in Boston this summer and their “Social Responsibilities Special Interest Section” named ReadBoston as the beneficiary of their book drive. We received over 300 new books from the generous members. Our Amazon delivery drivers got a quick workout!

ReadBoston, part of the Worker Empowerment Cabinet, is Boston’s only comprehensive early literacy program. It reaches children at all points in their day, all year long. The program aims to set Boston's children on the path to reading success by providing resources to schools, childcare programs, community-based organizations, and families in low-income and new-immigrant communities. Learn more at boston.gov/Read-Boston.