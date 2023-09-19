USGIF Welcomes NVIDIA to Its Highest Membership Level

Herndon, Va., (Sept. 19, 2023)—The United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) is pleased to welcome NVIDIA to its highest membership level, Strategic Partner.

NVIDIA will join more than two dozen other member companies at this level in advancing geospatial intelligence to help address challenges in a variety of fields.

“We are delighted to welcome NVIDIA as a Strategic Partner,” said USGIF CEO Ronda Schrenk. “Timely and accurate geospatial intelligence relies on cutting-edge computing and innovations like artificial intelligence, where NVIDIA’s pioneering efforts are playing a critical role in advancing the geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) sector.”

NVIDIA is the world’s leader in accelerated computing. The company’s hardware and software platforms, which have redefined computer graphics and sparked the AI revolution, can solve the most challenging geospatial workflows. Fast, accurate, large-scale 3D simulation, generative AI and order of magnitude throughput improvements for key processing operations are opening new, real-time use cases for many geospatial applications — from wildfire detection to disaster relief to national security.

“Accelerated computing and generative AI are revolutionizing geospatial processing,” said Rob Zuppert, Intelligence Community Lead, NVIDIA. “Together with USGIF, NVIDIA is unlocking the future for the GEOINT community.”

USGIF organizational membership enables organizations to play an integral role in the advancement of the GEOINT tradecraft through professional development and unparalleled interaction with community leaders, decision-makers, as well as the GEOINTers of today and tomorrow. USGIF Strategic Partner is the highest level of organizational membership. Benefits include complimentary GEOINT Symposium registrations, early access to USGIF events, and the ability to participate in meetings exclusive to USGIF Strategic Members.

