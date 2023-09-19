Growing data volumes are driving budgets and data strategies, according to annual Ocient survey of 500 data and IT leaders

Enterprise data and IT leaders cite hyperscale data workloads and advancements in AI/ML as key drivers of data strategies in annual Beyond Big Data report

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 — Ocient, the leading hyperscale data analytics platform, today announced the release of its second annual industry report of enterprise data and IT leaders, Beyond Big Data: Hyperscale Takes Flight. Findings of the 2023 report, a survey of 500 data and IT leaders who manage data workloads of 150 terabytes or more, indicate the growing importance of hyperscale data management for enterprises and the time, talent, and technology needed to successfully leverage data at scale.

Following Ocient’s i naugural Beyond Big Data survey, the 2023 report polled IT decision-makers to understand what challenges, areas of investment, and opportunities are top of mind for leaders in 2023 and in the coming years. The report includes year-over-year comparisons of top trends reported on in 2022, along with new and timely insights that reflect the most pressing priorities of enterprise leaders in the United States.

This year’s report includes key insights such as:

Data quality is an immediate priority: Organizations looking to use their hyperscale data to make critical business decisions want to ensure their data is of the best possible quality​.

Organizations looking to use their hyperscale data to make critical business decisions want to ensure their data is of the best possible quality​. Growing data workloads are driving strategies and budgets: Data and IT leaders are increasingly seeing data warehousing and analytics as a crucial component of their IT strategies, with budgets reflecting this trend.

Data and IT leaders are increasingly seeing data warehousing and analytics as a crucial component of their IT strategies, with budgets reflecting this trend. AI readiness is top of mind. Leaders are eager to be a part of the AI revolution, but security, accuracy, and trust are still major concerns.

Leaders are eager to be a part of the AI revolution, but security, accuracy, and trust are still major concerns. The time, talent, and tools mismatch is hindering innovation: Many leaders are still struggling to streamline their tools and grow their teams quickly enough for hyperscale data volumes.

"It's clear enterprises are investing in data analytics and warehousing, especially given their costs are being driven up so high with older systems that can’t handle the data that’s being pushed to them,” said Stephen Catanzano, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group.

“Data isn’t slowing down, and the results of this year’s 2023 Beyond Big Data report confirm the importance of hyperscale data workloads for enterprises across industries. Data volumes and the importance of understanding your data continues to grow, yet challenges around data quality, tool proliferation, and staffing constraints continue to hold the industry back. The frontier beyond big data is here, and Ocient’s annual report showcases the challenges -- and opportunities – driving the enterprise data strategies of tomorrow,” said Chris Gladwin, Co-Founder and CEO, Ocient.

Learn more about the findings in the 2023 Beyond Big Report by visiting this link.

About Ocient

Ocient is the leading hyperscale data analytics solutions company that enables organizations to unlock value by analyzing trillions of data records at performance levels and costs previously unattainable. Leading organizations around the world trust Ocient’s team of industry experts to design and deploy proven complex solutions that enable and fast-track new revenue opportunities, streamline operations, and improve security on five to 10 times more data while reducing their storage footprint by up to 80%. Ocient’s pilot-to-production solutions are rapidly deployed on-prem, in the OcientCloud or in the public cloud, with little to no resource-intensive integration. Ocient is a carbon-neutral company, headquartered in Chicago, and backed by leading investors including Greycroft, OCA Ventures and In-Q-Tel. For more information, please visit www.ocient.com.



