McQueen Innovative Transport Inc expands into Aero McQ!
McQueen expands VTOL in Texas with Aero McQ, sky taxi and personal aerial transport sky pod design and engineering company.
Do More Faster, So Others May Live”SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Do More Faster, So Others May Live”. Dan McQueen has expanded the A.A.M. (Advanced Air Mobility) business in Texas. McQueen, is the CEO/PTO for MITI (McQueen Innovative Transport Inc), Independent Candidate for U.S. Senate Texas in the 2024 election and former Mayor of Corpus Christi. He has expanded the air taxi or A.A.M also known as PAV (Personal Aerial Vehicles) business model of his Aircraft design business adding the Sky Port Design. He has expanded from the design, engineering and build of PAV to include the Aero McQ design, engineer and build of personal transport locations across Texas. Aero McQ has been working with the new FAA regulations and has designed location outside San Antonio and downtown Corpus Christi. In addition to the visionary concepts for Kansas City and Dallas in forming direction for smart city implementation of Advanced Air Mobility. The growth of the A.A.M. requires a firm direction in growth of site locations for Personal Arial Transport’s to take off and land. VTOL (Vertical Take off and Land) aircraft are continuing to show the future of the personal transportation market. This infrastructure build design and concept will lead to advancing in the sky taxi and personal air transport business. McQueen believes that in order to advance true economic growth in our nation and compete with China in the transportation market. Cities need to grab hold of the next iteration of personal transportation. Trending data shows the economic growth of America was directly connected to the advances in transportation: automobile, trains, boats and aircraft. It is only logical to see the future will embrace personal air transportation. Cities such as Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio are already saturated in ground transportation creating a massive impact on environmental, economic and cost to our planet. The highway system gridlock in our major cities will not be relieved until we advance into more personal sky transportation systems. By advancing air transportation we can actually plan our way out of gridlock and this massive brick and mortar road construction process which takes entirely too long and is over costing the American tax payers.
— Dan McQueen
McQueen’s focus with Aero McQ is to create a Texas air transport corridor for A.A.M from Corpus Christi Texas, which is connected to the water ways of the Gulf of Mexico, onto Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Dallas. This will require inner city landing ports and external city urban development air parks. These are intended to be the beginning locations across Texas in the A.A.M corridor across Texas and into the Midwest. Aero McQ is currently designing from concept images, inner city condominium landing port communities and urban country land port communities. This will provide centralized service, support, and potential fractional ownership opportunities. It is obvious beyond the focus of personal transportation, military applications are paramount to the MITI business model. Key focus is placed on the autonomous operational characteristics that will enhance Navy’s designed interface and future integration with the AN/UYQ-100 DSS. McQueen has experience in ASW (Anti-Submarine Warfare) and has conceptual design for applications in submarine hunting and tracking as we look at increased threats in both warfare and drug interdiction applications. The Aero McQ design locations are focusing on the application of multi-platform expansion to allow for additional A.A.M. aircraft to be operational such as Joby or Archer, however primary focus on the MITI (McQueen Innovative Transport Inc) AeroTae’ aircraft as the primary A.A.M. The AeroTae’ (sky jump) personal aerial transport is designed with AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the forefront of operation. Autonomous operations or autonomous assistance is used in both flight calculations and military operational strategic processes. The second generation AeroTae’ design maintains the concepts of removable/interchangeable propulsion systems, much like the first iteration. However, focus on the second iteration was on operational integration involving sky taxi, personal transportation and military operations. Designed originally for special operations such as SAR (Search and Rescue), SEAL (Sea Air and Land) and ASW (Anti-Submarine Warfare). McQueen’s background in Navy SAR and ASW provided insight into improved operation for multi-platform performance enhancements. Current engineering is conducted at the Geekdom in San Antonio, with design build conducted in both San Antonio and Corpus Christi. Forecast production is estimated in 2024 for FAA test articles as the production process is estimated in the 2025 time period. MITI is currently evaluating manufacturing location which include Corpus Christi, Dallas and Houston. NAS Corpus Christi is speculated as a manufacturing test location as DOD begins evaluation of base use allocations. Spokesman for MITI stated that the NAS location would be both opportunity in ASW testing in the Gulf of Mexico and also assist in the commercialization of the Naval Air Station.
Focus for the marketing of the AeroTae’ aircraft is directed in the up coming feature film, “Danny McQ Patriot Force”. Casting has begun in the Austin and San Antonio area. Primary filming is scheduled to begin in the final month of 2023 with follow-on into the 2024 calendar year. McQueen has indicated that Texas is the New state for technological growth and with that brings the growth of the Film Industry. He is a member of the Austin Entertainment Business group and active in film production across the state of Texas. McQueen stated, “focus on the export products that bring future jobs and elevates the people of Texas is paramount”. The SXSW in Austin and many film collaborative programs such as 48 hour or 7 day film festivals, bring ground level learning and production to the film industry. McQueen, founder of ME (McQueen Entertainment) has a lineup of films planned over the next several years. The advances in technology in air travel and merged with the entertainment industry such as film, bring forward the vision of Steve McQueen in the Great Escape or the entire Iron Man superhero concept. The “If we build it, they will come”, mentality. McQueen said, “America is the greatest nation on this planet, it is time we Elevate America.
