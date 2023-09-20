1200 GIRLs learning about financially sustainable careers
High paying careers in construction are on display in DenverDENVER, CO, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Keller Hayes
303.903.2905/ keller@HOYAfoundation.org
1200 GIRLs – ages 6 years old – 23 years old are registered for
Transportation and Construction GIRL Day
Denver, CO: The HOYA Foundation is holding Transportation and Construction GIRL (TCG) Day on September 28 at the Jeffco County Fairgrounds from 8:30am – 1:30pm.
About Transportation and Construction Girl: The HOYA Foundation started Transportation & Construction GIRL to make sure that young women had opportunities for economic sustainability in this industry. Currently, only 10.9% of the construction workforce is women*. By helping young women discover the opportunities available to them in transportation and construction, we are changing futures, reducing the gender pay gap, and helping to solve a workforce shortage.
Transportation & Construction GIRL Day 2023: There will be over 68 different interactive exhibits including heavy equipment, paint simulator, drones, excavator simulator, survey equipment, welding, traffic programs, masonry demo, VR design, soldering, pipe bending and SPOT the robotic dog. Over 1200 girls are registered to attend the event. Forty-three schools will be bringing girls to this career experience.
Last year, one parent said, “We really appreciate that the program opened up a whole new world to our daughter.” A young woman shared, “I never knew that a woman could make a good living.” The HOYA Foundation’s goal is to make sure that every girl has access to an economically sustainable career.
Event Details (Registration is now closed)
Transportation and Construction GIRL Day
September 28, 8:30am – 1:30pm, Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 15200 West 6th Avenue, Golden, CO
Website: www.ConstructionGirl.org
For a video of last year’s event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mj68rtpIid8&t=16s
*https://www.bigrentz.com/blog/women-construction#:~:text=Of%20all%20the%20people%20working,jobs%20in%20the%20United%20States.
Keller Hayes
HOYA Foundation
+1 303-903-2905
keller@hoyafoundation.org
