Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,899 in the last 365 days.

1200 GIRLs learning about financially sustainable careers

Transportation & Construction GIRL Logo

High paying careers in construction are on display in Denver

DENVER, CO, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Keller Hayes
303.903.2905/ keller@HOYAfoundation.org

1200 GIRLs – ages 6 years old – 23 years old are registered for
Transportation and Construction GIRL Day

Denver, CO: The HOYA Foundation is holding Transportation and Construction GIRL (TCG) Day on September 28 at the Jeffco County Fairgrounds from 8:30am – 1:30pm.

About Transportation and Construction Girl: The HOYA Foundation started Transportation & Construction GIRL to make sure that young women had opportunities for economic sustainability in this industry. Currently, only 10.9% of the construction workforce is women*. By helping young women discover the opportunities available to them in transportation and construction, we are changing futures, reducing the gender pay gap, and helping to solve a workforce shortage.

Transportation & Construction GIRL Day 2023: There will be over 68 different interactive exhibits including heavy equipment, paint simulator, drones, excavator simulator, survey equipment, welding, traffic programs, masonry demo, VR design, soldering, pipe bending and SPOT the robotic dog. Over 1200 girls are registered to attend the event. Forty-three schools will be bringing girls to this career experience.
Last year, one parent said, “We really appreciate that the program opened up a whole new world to our daughter.” A young woman shared, “I never knew that a woman could make a good living.” The HOYA Foundation’s goal is to make sure that every girl has access to an economically sustainable career.
Event Details (Registration is now closed)
Transportation and Construction GIRL Day
September 28, 8:30am – 1:30pm, Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 15200 West 6th Avenue, Golden, CO

Website: www.ConstructionGirl.org
For a video of last year’s event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mj68rtpIid8&t=16s

*https://www.bigrentz.com/blog/women-construction#:~:text=Of%20all%20the%20people%20working,jobs%20in%20the%20United%20States.

Keller Hayes
HOYA Foundation
+1 303-903-2905
keller@hoyafoundation.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube

Transportation & Construction GIRL Day 2022

You just read:

1200 GIRLs learning about financially sustainable careers

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more