Impakt IQ, A Leading ESG Benchmark & Intelligence Tool Announces Errol Schweizer as Partner and Lead for CPG Industry

Impakt IQ (IIQ), a leading provider of investor grade ESG assessments, business intelligence and ESG scoring solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Errol Schweizer as a partner and CPG Industry lead.

“Errol is a recognized leader in the CPG industry with a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities companies in the sector face when it comes to managing their ESG performance,” said IIQ Founder, Elisa Turner. “We are excited to have him on board as we continue to expand our reach and impact in the CPG industry.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Impakt IQ team,” said Schweizer. “The company has built an impressive platform that is helping to change the way companies think about and manage their ESG performance. I look forward to working with the IIQ team to help even more companies in the CPG industry leverage the platform to drive improved ESG performance.”

Errol Schweizer’s appointment marks an exciting milestone for Impakt IQ. The company looks forward to his expertise in leading the CPG industry to meet the evolving ESG landscape and economy. With a proven track record in companies, tools, developing business opportunities and assisting companies in complying with regulations and international standards Errol brings invaluable expertise to Impakt IQ.

With over 25 years of experience in the CPG and retail industry’s. He is a global thought leader with a proven track record for identifying, implementing and advising businesses on global trends and their financial and reputation impacts all through a lens of what today are ESG related issues. Errol worked for Whole Foods for over 14 years. His team grew sales to over U.S. $5 Billion. He has developed plant-based, Organic, Non-GMO and regenerative supply chains and product standards.

Errol was recognized with a Retail Game-Changer award from Supermarket News, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from Hemp Industries Association. Since 2016, he has been a Board Member, Co-Founder and Advisor to over two dozen food retail and CPG enterprises. He is active in regional food policy, is the Host of The Checkout Podcast and writes for Forbes and Salon.

About Impakt IQ: Impakt IQ is a leading provider of investor grade ESG frameworks, business intelligence, and ESG scoring solutions - the 1st Step in enabling companies move toward translating their sustainability initiatives into a consistent, verifiable global language alongside their business impacts. The company empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of ESG compliance and measurement, fostering transparency, and driving sustainable business practices. We Make Understanding, Managing And Communicating Your ESG And Impact Practices Simple, Dynamic – And Investor Grade.

www.impaktiq.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elisa Turner

Chief Strategy Officer Chairwoman & Founder

elisa@impaktiq.com

+1 510.210.2410