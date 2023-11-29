"Conquest: Julius Caesar’s Gallic War" Returns in a New Reprint – An Adaptation of Caesar's Epic Campaign
— Andrew Benteau, Founder of Black Panel Press
Black Panel Press is pleased to announce the upcoming reprint of 'Conquest: Julius Caesar's Gallic War,' a visually captivating adaptation of Julius Caesar's 'Commentarii de Bello Gallico,' coming February 20th, 2024. In this graphic novel, readers are transported to a pivotal moment in history, offering a unique perspective on the Gallic War.
In 58 B.C., the Helvetii of Gaul sought safe passage through Roman territory, setting the stage for one of history's most pivotal moments. Julius Caesar, seizing the opportunity to fulfill his dream of conquering Celtica, blocked their passage, igniting the Gallic War. For six tumultuous years, Caesar, with his legendary Tenth Legion of elite imperial soldiers at his side, led the Roman Empire's final military campaign before the Roman Civil War.
Noteworthy features of this reprint include:
●Artistic Presentation: 'Conquest: Julius Caesar's Gallic War' features carefully crafted watercolor illustrations that bring to life the ancient Gaul, providing readers with a captivating experience of the historical narrative.
●Historical Interpretation: Vincent Pompetti and Tarek, renowned experts in antiquity, have skillfully translated Caesar's firsthand account of his conquest into a visually engaging work. This adaptation invites readers to immerse themselves in a pivotal historical moment.
●Vercingetorix vs. Caesar: The once-allied Gallic chieftain, Vercingetorix, emerges as Caesar's primary adversary in the narrative, representing the final challenge to Roman dominance over Gaul.
The authors invite readers to rediscover this unique moment in history that forever altered the course of the ancient world. Vincent Pompetti and Tarek's collaborative effort has breathed fresh life into "The Gallic War," making it accessible to a new generation of enthusiasts.
The hardcover edition of "Conquest" by Tarek Ben Yakhlef and Vincent Pompetti will be available on February 20th, 2024 from major book retailers and online platforms. For more information about the book or to schedule an interview with the author, please visit Edelweiss or contact info@blackpanelpress.com.
---
Founded in 2017, Black Panel Press is an independent graphic novel publisher based in Toronto, with distribution through Diamond Comic Distributors in the United States and Canada. The company publishes international creator-owned graphic novels for adults by artists from Europe, Asia, North, and South America. For more information, visit www.blackpanelpress.com.
Andrew Benteau
Black Panel Press
info@blackpanelpress.com
